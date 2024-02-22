Charlie Woods tackles Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying round with support from family and local fans

Charlie Woods competed today in his first-ever PGA Tour pre-qualifying round in an attempt to make his first-ever PGA TOUR start. The site of this pre-qualifier is the Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The rules are simple, finish in the top 4 of the pre-qualifier and you get to compete next week at the Cognizant Classic at the PGA National's Championship Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Charlie Woods has a chance to beat one of his dad's records, becoming the youngest golfer to start a PGA TOUR event at the age of 15. Tiger Woods started his first PGA TOUR event at 16 and Charlie has a chance to top that.

Charlie Woods, local to Florida, had a great deal of support to come out and watch him challenge the Lost Lake Golf Club. According to TWLEGION on X (formerly Twitter), "he was accompanied by his mom Elin, good friend and caddie JJ, and dozens of Hobe Sound locals."

Charlie Woods' results at the Cognizant Pre-Qualifier

The latest results coming out of the Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifier is that Charlie Woods had a less-than-stellar performance. Today, Charlie had to finish top 25 in the field in order to make it to the Monday qualifier where a top 4 finish would be required to advance to the PGA TOUR-sanctioned event Thursday-Sunday.

Charlie Woods arrived first to the practice range this morning, approximately one hour before his tee time, as it seems he was more focused and motivated than ever to give it his all today. Unfortunately, things did not go in his favor and we will not be seeing Charlie Woods at the Monday qualifier.

The son of 82-time PGA TOUR winner, Tiger Woods, certainly has what it takes to become a great golfer, and at such a young age it is safe to say this has been an extremely promising start for Charlie.

It seems that the spotlight will be on Charlie throughout the entirety of his playing career because of who his father is, but it does not seem to make Charlie nervous or anxious.

It is safe to say that Charlie Woods is going to do amazing things in the game of golf, and only time will tell how good he will actually be. Could he end up being better than his father? Breaking records? Be sure to keep an eye on Charlie in the months to come.