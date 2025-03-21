Charlie Woods’ tough run at the 2025 Junior Invitational continues 

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods teed it up at this week's 2025 Junior Invitational. However, the young American had a tough time on the greens and struggled to secure a good position on the leaderboard after two rounds. The three-day event will conclude on Friday, March 21.

Charlie Woods started the tournament on a rough note at the Sage Valley Golf Club on Wednesday, March 19, and the struggle continued on the second day, Thursday, March 20. He played a round of 78 in the first round of the tournament.

Woods Jr. started his round with a bogey on the third hole but found some relief with two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth. However, his poor run continued as he made a double bogey on the eighth and a bogey on the ninth. On the back nine of the opening round, he made four more bogeys, finishing with a score of 78.

In the second round, Charlie showed some improvement, playing a round of 73. However, he remained outside the top 25 on the leaderboard. He made four birdies, five bogeys, a double bogey, and an eagle on Thursday, settling in solo 27th place.

Notably, this is the second tournament Charlie Woods has played in 2025. He previously competed at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, where he finished T52 after rounds of 82 and 77.

2025 Junior Invitational featuring Charlie Woods – Leaderboard explored

Luke Colton is leading the tournament in a tie with Joshua Bai at 6-under after two rounds at the Junior Invitational 2025. Miles Russell, who made headlines last year after becoming the youngest golfer to make the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event at the age of 15, is also competing in the Junior Championship and is currently in solo third place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Junior Invitational featuring Charlie Woods after two rounds:

T1 Luke Colton: -6 (69, 69)

T1 Joshua Bai: -6 (67, 71)

3 Miles Russell: -5 (69, 70)

T4 Jackson Byrd: -4 (71, 69)

T4 Lev Grinberg: -4 (70, 70)

T4 Mason Howell: -4 (68, 72)

T7 Logan Reilly: -1 (72, 71)

T7 Hugo Le Goff: -1 (69, 74)

T9 Robby Turnbull: E (73, 71)

T9 Carson Bertagnole: E (71, 73)

T9 Dan Hayes: E (71, 73)

T9 Will Hartman: E (76, 68)

T13 Le Khanh Hung: +1 (73, 72)

T13 Michael Riebe: +1 (74, 71)

T13 Oscar Couilleau: +1 (76, 69)

T13 Kris Kim: +1 (77, 68)

T17 John Daniel Culbreth: +2 (72, 74)

T17 Giovanni Binaghi: +2 (73, 73)

T17 Tyler Watts: +2 (70, 76)

T20 Henry Guan: +3 (73, 74)

T20 Kartik Singh: +3 (74, 73)

T20 Pennson Badgett: +3 (75, 72)

T20 Nguyen Anh Minh: +3 (70, 77)

T24 Tyler Mawhinney: +4 (73, 75)

T24 Aidan Lawson: +4 (75, 73)

26 Rayhan Latief: +6 (75, 75)

27 Charlie Woods: +7 (78, 73)

T28 Joshua Kim: +8 (76, 76)

T28 Viggo Olsson Mörk: +8 (77, 75)

T28 Hamilton Coleman: +8 (80, 72)

31 Bowen Mauss: +10 (76, 78)

T32 Thanawin Lee: +11 (75, 80)

T32 Ben Bolton: +11 (80, 75)

T34 Trevor Gutschewski: +12 (73, 83)

T34 Ronin Banerjee: +12 (84, 72)

36 Evan Pena: +17 (83, 78)

