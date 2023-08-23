Chase Koepka's LIV Golf journey: Earning rewards, deepening bond with Brooks Koepka, and overcoming name weight criticisms

Chase Koepka made his professional golf debut in 2016, but has had a considerably more modest career than his brother Brooks. Not for nothing, he considers the opportunity to play LIV Golf "life changing." At least financially, it has been.

Despite currently running 48th in the Saudi-backed circuit's individual rankings, Chase faces an almost certain relegation to the developmental tournament for next season.

Chase Koepka stated that he is relishing every moment of his time in the league. He told The Mirror:

"Yeah, LIV is life changing. It's a lot of fun. You're getting to play against some of the best players in the world week in and week out, and guys that have been number one in the world, and won Major championships. I mean, it's awesome to be around those guys, and then the team aspect of it is special.

Another area where the LIV Golf circuit has worked in Chase Koepka's favor is his relationship with older brother Brooks. However, there is also a difficult part of being the less fortunate Koepka (in golf matters), and Chase said he knows and understands that. He said:

"My brother is the captain of my team, so it's almost made our bond even closer being on the same team. Obviously, I’ve been given a few opportunities that other guys might not have through my brother’s success and the popularity of my name in the golf world. And, that part of it is awesome. But it comes with a lot of people not being very happy about it.”

It is clear that the economic aspect of the game has been the biggest impact in Chase Koepka's move to the LIV Golf circuit. The numbers speak for themselves: At the close of the 2022 season (7 tournaments), Chase banked $4.33 million. So far in 2023 (11 tournaments), his earnings total $1.5 million. Never before has Brooks Koepka's youngest brother ever approached that income as a professional golfer.

How was Chase Koepka's career before LIV Golf?

Chase Koepka played collegiate golf for four seasons for the University of South Florida. At this level he had good results, going on to win four tournaments.

After turning professional, Koepka played mostly on the European circuits (Challenge Tour and DP World Tour).

In the development circuit, the 28-year-old played 38 tournaments between 2016 and 2019, with 20 cuts passed and two runner up as best results. In the DP World Tour (former European Tour), he played 35 tournaments in the same period, with 15 cuts passed and a Top 10 as best result.

Chase Koepka could not stabilize in the European circuits and struggled to do so in America either. He tried and failed to win a membership to the Korn Ferry Tour. He he did not have much presence in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the PGA Tour Canada either.

In the PGA Tour, Koepka only played 12 tournaments in his career so far, with 7 cuts and a Top 5 as his best result.

According to the data available on the official websites of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Chase Koepka's earnings in professional golf before going to LIV Golf in 2022 were approximately $565,000.