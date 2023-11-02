“Check bounced” – Fans react to Jon Rahm been wiped off the TGL website and social media

Jon Rahm's name has mysteriously disappeared from the TGL website and its social media pages. His name was also omitted from the updated player roster, which was released on Tuesday, October 31.

The TGL, a highly anticipated tech-infused league launched by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TMRW Sports, is set to commence in January 2024. Many superstars have signed up for the virtual league, and Rahm was one of the first players to join. However, TGL has now deleted their post from last year on X (formerly called X), where they announced his name.

All these recent developments suggest that the Spaniard might not be part of the league anymore.

Fans on social media were also taken aback by Jon Rahm's omission and made several speculations on his possible withdrawal from the TGL. Many fans suggested that the decision might be a sign of his joining the rival LIV Golf in the coming days.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Check bounced."

"looks like he's backed out."

"An example..."

"He’s going to join LIV, can’t wait to see the look on Mcllroy’s face ☠️ 🤣."

"I can’t wait to read about another pro golf dispute about money💰."

"Perhaps his living and commuting from Scottsdale was the issue and he backed out."

"Jonny boy got a fat equity stake over at LIV!!"

"Ohh man. Liv about to really piss of the establishment."

"Jon will never go to Liv. Have fans forgotten what players usually do in off season? Sad state of affairs, “Jon stubs toe” must be going to LIV. “Jon turns bedroom light off at 7pm”, must be going to LIV. “Jon goes to Spain in January” http://must.Be.going.to.LIV"

"Wow - the Morikawa video was that bad ......."

"He has the same agent as @PhilMickelson , who was also Jon’s coach in college. I hate to see it."

"Maybe he has signed on with an MLB team....."

"LIV bound."

"he isnt going to liv but it would be 😂."

Jon Rahm throws the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series wearing a green jacket

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jon Rahm tried his hand at baseball as he threw the first pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 4 of the MLB World Series in downtown Phoenix. The Diamondbacks are hosting Games 3, 4, and 5 of their series against the Texas Rangers.

Rahm was seen sporting a green jacket, which he won after claiming the 2023 Masters Tournament. Unlike his golf game, his throw was not very impressive and went a bit wide of the catcher.

Accepting that his throw was not that good, the Arizona State University alum added that he had fun doing that. He wrote on X:

"It was just a bitttttt outside ⚾️😂 but I had a blast throwing the first pitch at the World Series last night. Let’s go @Dbacks you can turn this thing around!!!"

Rahm is the fourth PGA Tour professional after Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, and Brian Harman to throw out the first pitch this MLB season.