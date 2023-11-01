“Checo is so good at golf I’m shocked tbh”: Fans react after Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen challenge Michael Block

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen might be racing for the Red Bull team in F1, but they recently took on a golf challenge that left the entire F1 and golf community entertained. They took on a high-stakes golf challenge against TaylorMade pro Michael Block, swapping cars for clubs.

Ahead of the weekend in Brazil, Sergio Perez showed off his impressive golf skills as Verstappen set his sights on the golf cart. Fans were quite appreciative of the way Sergio Perez quickly picked up golf and performed well after a rather disappointing weekend in Mexico.

Here are some of the best fan reactions:

Sergio Perez's performance at the Qatar Grand Prix was quite poor, as he finished 10th. Two weeks later, he crashed out in his first lap at the Mexican Grand Prix, earning criticism from fans. Needless to say, fans took a few subtle digs at him when they found out about his golf skills.

Michael Block makes star appearance alongside Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for TaylorMade promo video

The world of F1 and golf recently collided as TaylorMade teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Racing to design golf gear and race suits. Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said via the PGA Tour:

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration; we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle."

Both teams share core principles of prioritizing high-performance equipment for athletes and innovation in design. TaylorMade's President and CEO David Abele seconded the thought and said:

“As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike."

They introduced their Speed Craft collection which includes a Stealth 2 driver, Spider GTX putter, tees, a Tour Stand golf bag, towel, headcovers, TP5x golf balls, hats, and hoodies.