Chevron Championship 2025, Day 3 weather forecast: Will rain continue to play spoilsport on Saturday?

The weather continued to be gloomy at the Chevron Championship 2025, and not all players could finish the second round before darkness. The second round was suspended at 8:04 p.m. CT on Friday, April 25, due to darkness, with nine players yet to complete their holes.
As per AccuWeather, the situation will improve on Day 3 at Carlton Woods. There is little to no probability of rainfall, but the conditions will continue to remain overcast. Southern winds will be quite heavy, blowing at 13 mph with occasional gusts up to 29 mph.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Chevron Championship 2025, Day 3:
Morning
- Wind: S at 13 mph
- Wind Gusts: 25 mph
- Humidity: 72%
- Dew Point: 64°
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 89%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Afternoon
- Wind: SSE at 14 mph
- Wind Gusts: 29 mph
- Humidity: 51%
- Dew Point: 65°
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Evening
- Wind: SSE at 13 mph
- Wind Gusts: 22 mph
- Humidity: 68%
- Dew Point: 64°
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 67%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Tee time details for the Chevron Championship, Day 3 explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Chevron Championship, Day 3 (all times local):
Tee 1
- 8:52 am: Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai
- 9:03 am: Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
- 9:14 am: Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai
- 9:25 am: Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda
- 9:36 am: Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin
- 9:47 am: In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano
- 9:58 am: Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 10:09 am: Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang
- 10:20 am: Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 10:31 am: Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee
- 10:42 am: Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol
- 10:53 am: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu
- 11:04 am: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin
- 11:15 am: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo
Tee 10
- 8:52 am: A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai
- 9:03 am: Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang
- 9:14 am: Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad
- 9:25 am: Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark
- 9:36 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight
- 9:47 am: Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu
- 9:58 am: Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee
- 10:09 am: Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im
- 10:20 am: Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire
- 10:31 am: Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz
- 10:42 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 10:53 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok
- 11:04 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu
