Chevron Championship 2025 expert picks: 5 names who could make noise at Carlton Woods

The Chevron Championship 2025 will be held from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. The first major of the season will feature a 120-player field competing for a purse of $7.9 million.

As per odds, Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, and reigning champion Nelly Korda are once again the tournament favorites. However, in this article, we will look at five expert picks that can impress at the Chevron Championship 2025.

Chevron Championship 2025 expert picks

1) Charley Hull

Charley Hull has yet to win a major (image Source: Imagn)

Charley Hull has played three events this season and has finished in the top 20 in each of them. She was even in contention for the title at the HSBC Women's World Championship before the last round.

Speaking of her past results at the Chevron Championship, Hull has missed just one cut in eleven appearances and has posted nine top-25s. She also finished runner-up here in 2023.

2) Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee (Image Source: Imagn)

Minjee Lee has been in decent form and has posted three top-10s and a T11 finish in five starts this season. Speaking of her past performances at the first major, she has made six top-25s in ten starts.

3) Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue (Image Source: Imagn)

Ayaka Furue is making her fourth appearance at the Chevron Championship but has yet to record a top-25 finish. Speaking of recent results, she has been in great form and hasn't finished outside the top 20 this year. She has a runner-up and a third-place finish in 2025 and will now aim for the title.

4) Hannah Green

Hannah Green (Image Source: Imagn)

Hannah Green has a mixed record here and has missed three cuts in seven starts. She made her career-best T8 finish in 2022 but hasn't made a cut since.

However, the Australian star is in good form and has posted three top-10 finishes this season in five starts.

5) Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin during the T-Mobile Match Play, Round Three (Image Source: Getty)

Ruoning has played the Chevron Championship only twice and hasn't finished better than T23 here.

Speaking of recent form, the Chinese star has had an underwhelming start to the season. She has not made a top-20 finish in four starts, with a T21 at the HSBC Women's World Championship being her best result.

