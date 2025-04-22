Chevron Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the Chevron Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, April 24, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and Andrea Lee will begin the opening round of the Chevron Championship 2025 from the first tee at 8:15 a.m. ET. Simultaneously, Muni He, Peiyun Chien, and Jeneath Wong (a) will begin from the tenth tee.

Reigning champion Nelly Korda is paired with Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit for the opening two rounds of the Chevron Championship 2025. The trio will begin the first round from the first tee at 9:32 a.m. ET.

Tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Round 1, explored

Lydia Ko is another strong contender at the Chevron Championship 2025 (image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, round 1 (all times ET):

Tee 1

8:15 a.m. : Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee

: Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee 8:26 a.m. : Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey

: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey 8:37 a.m. : Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho

: Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho 8:48 a.m. : Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura

: Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura 8:59 a.m. : Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter

: Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter 9:10 a.m. : Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng

: Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng 9:21 a.m. : Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson

: Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson 9:32 a.m. : Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit

: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit 9:43 a.m. : Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)

: Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a) 9:54 a.m. : Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura

: Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura 10:05 a.m. : Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)

: Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a) 1:15 p.m. : Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

: Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang 1:26 p.m. : Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole

: Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole 1:37 p.m. : Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum

: Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum 1:48 p.m. : Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon

: Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon 1:59 p.m. : Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou

: Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou 2:10 p.m. : Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim

: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim 2:21 p.m. : Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

: Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan 2:32 p.m. : Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad

: Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad 2:43 p.m. : Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)

: Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a) 2:54 p.m. : Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux

: Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux 3:05 p.m.: Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto

Tee 10

8:15 a.m. : Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)

: Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a) 8:26 a.m. : Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews

: Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews 8:37 a.m. : Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu

: Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu 8:48 a.m. : Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

: Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8:59 a.m. : Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

: Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz 9:10 a.m. : Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im

: Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im 9:21 a.m. : Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom

: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom 9:32 a.m. : Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis

: Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis 9:43 a.m. : Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon

: Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon 9:54 a.m. : Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol

: Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol 10:05 a.m. : Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed

: Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed 1:15 p.m. : Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol

: Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol 1:26 p.m. : Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6

: Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6 1:37 p.m. : Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela

: Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela 1:48 p.m. : Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy

: Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy 1:59 p.m. : Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang

: Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang 2:10 p.m. : Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka

: Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka 2:21 p.m. : Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang

: Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang 2:32 p.m. : Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

: Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin 2:43 p.m. : Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)

: Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a) 2:54 p.m. : Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun

: Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun 3:05 p.m.: Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur

