Chevron Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the Chevron Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, April 24, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and Andrea Lee will begin the opening round of the Chevron Championship 2025 from the first tee at 8:15 a.m. ET. Simultaneously, Muni He, Peiyun Chien, and Jeneath Wong (a) will begin from the tenth tee.
Reigning champion Nelly Korda is paired with Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit for the opening two rounds of the Chevron Championship 2025. The trio will begin the first round from the first tee at 9:32 a.m. ET.
Tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, Round 1, explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Chevron Championship 2025, round 1 (all times ET):
Tee 1
- 8:15 a.m.: Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee
- 8:26 a.m.: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey
- 8:37 a.m.: Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho
- 8:48 a.m.: Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura
- 8:59 a.m.: Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter
- 9:10 a.m.: Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng
- 9:21 a.m.: Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson
- 9:32 a.m.: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit
- 9:43 a.m.: Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)
- 9:54 a.m.: Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura
- 10:05 a.m.: Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)
- 1:15 p.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang
- 1:26 p.m.: Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O'Toole
- 1:37 p.m.: Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum
- 1:48 p.m.: Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon
- 1:59 p.m.: Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 2:10 p.m.: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim
- 2:21 p.m.: Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan
- 2:32 p.m.: Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad
- 2:43 p.m.: Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)
- 2:54 p.m.: Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux
- 3:05 p.m.: Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto
Tee 10
- 8:15 a.m.: Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)
- 8:26 a.m.: Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews
- 8:37 a.m.: Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu
- 8:48 a.m.: Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 8:59 a.m.: Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz
- 9:10 a.m.: Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im
- 9:21 a.m.: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom
- 9:32 a.m.: Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis
- 9:43 a.m.: Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon
- 9:54 a.m.: Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol
- 10:05 a.m.: Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed
- 1:15 p.m.: Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol
- 1:26 p.m.: Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6
- 1:37 p.m.: Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela
- 1:48 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy
- 1:59 p.m.: Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang
- 2:10 p.m.: Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka
- 2:21 p.m.: Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang
- 2:32 p.m.: Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin
- 2:43 p.m.: Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)
- 2:54 p.m.: Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun
- 3:05 p.m.: Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur