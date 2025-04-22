Chevron Championship 2025 updated odds and top bets explored

The women’s golf elite are in Texas this week for the Chevron Championship 2025. The season's first major will be held from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Chevron Championship 2025 will feature a 120-player field competing for a purse of $7.9 million. The field will also showcase stars such as Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Jeeno Thitikul. Reigning champion Nelly Korda is aiming to become the first player since Annika Sörenstam to successfully defend her title.

According to bet365, Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite to lift the Chevron Championship 2025 trophy. She is listed at 17/2 for the week, while Korda is the second favorite at 10/1 to defend her title. Lydia Ko, A Lim Kim, and Jin Young Ko are among other favorites, with Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu, and Minjee Lee not far behind.

Odds for the Chevron Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Chevron Championship 2025 (as per bet365):

Jeeno Thitikul - 17/2 Nelly Korda - 10 Lydia Ko - 12 A Lim Kim - 22 Jin Young Ko - 20 Charley Hull - 25 Haeran Ryu - 25 Miyuu Yamashita - 25 Minjee Lee - 25 Nasa Hataoka - 25 Lauren Coughlin - 25 Ayaka Furue - 25 Rio Takeda - 25 Angel Yin - 25 Jin Hee Im - 30 Yealimi Noh - 28 Akie Iwai - 33 Chisato Iwai - 33 Hannah Green - 40 Ina Yoon - 40 Lilia Vu - 40 Ruoning Yin - 40 Celine Boutier - 50 Allisen Corpuz - 50 Ingrid Lindblad - 55 Sei Young Kim - 55 Brooke Henderson - 55 Patty Tavatanakit - 75 Linn Grant - 75 Ashleigh Buhai - 75 Sarah Schmelzel - 75 Nataliya Guseva - 75 Mao Saigo - 75 Lottie Woad - 100 Jennifer Kupcho - 100 Amy Yang - 100 Madelene Sagstrom - 100 Leona Maguire - 125 Lexi Thompson - 125 Somi Lee - 125 Maja Stark - 125 Stephanie Kyriacou - 150 Minami Katsu - 150 Pajaree Anannarukarn - 150 Mi Hyang Lee - 150 Lindy Duncan - 150 Na Rin An - 150 Carla Bernat - 175 Jasmine Koo - 175 Chanettee Wannasaen - 175 Yuka Saso - 175 Georgia Hall - 225 Miranda Wang - 225 Lucy Li - 225 Andrea Lee - 200 Auston Kim - 200 Cassie Porter - 200 Saki Baba - 200 Manon De Roey - 200 Yahui Zhang - 250 Ruixin Liu - 250 Jenny Shin - 250 Asterisk Talley - 250 Jeong Eun Lee 5 - 275 Gemme Dryburgh - 300 Kristen Gillman - 350

