Chevron Championship 2025 updated odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 22, 2025 12:25 GMT
The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
The Chevron Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The women’s golf elite are in Texas this week for the Chevron Championship 2025. The season's first major will be held from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Chevron Championship 2025 will feature a 120-player field competing for a purse of $7.9 million. The field will also showcase stars such as Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Jeeno Thitikul. Reigning champion Nelly Korda is aiming to become the first player since Annika Sörenstam to successfully defend her title.

According to bet365, Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite to lift the Chevron Championship 2025 trophy. She is listed at 17/2 for the week, while Korda is the second favorite at 10/1 to defend her title. Lydia Ko, A Lim Kim, and Jin Young Ko are among other favorites, with Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu, and Minjee Lee not far behind.

Odds for the Chevron Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Chevron Championship 2025 (as per bet365):

  1. Jeeno Thitikul - 17/2
  2. Nelly Korda - 10
  3. Lydia Ko - 12
  4. A Lim Kim - 22
  5. Jin Young Ko - 20
  6. Charley Hull - 25
  7. Haeran Ryu - 25
  8. Miyuu Yamashita - 25
  9. Minjee Lee - 25
  10. Nasa Hataoka - 25
  11. Lauren Coughlin - 25
  12. Ayaka Furue - 25
  13. Rio Takeda - 25
  14. Angel Yin - 25
  15. Jin Hee Im - 30
  16. Yealimi Noh - 28
  17. Akie Iwai - 33
  18. Chisato Iwai - 33
  19. Hannah Green - 40
  20. Ina Yoon - 40
  21. Lilia Vu - 40
  22. Ruoning Yin - 40
  23. Celine Boutier - 50
  24. Allisen Corpuz - 50
  25. Ingrid Lindblad - 55
  26. Sei Young Kim - 55
  27. Brooke Henderson - 55
  28. Patty Tavatanakit - 75
  29. Linn Grant - 75
  30. Ashleigh Buhai - 75
  31. Sarah Schmelzel - 75
  32. Nataliya Guseva - 75
  33. Mao Saigo - 75
  34. Lottie Woad - 100
  35. Jennifer Kupcho - 100
  36. Amy Yang - 100
  37. Madelene Sagstrom - 100
  38. Leona Maguire - 125
  39. Lexi Thompson - 125
  40. Somi Lee - 125
  41. Maja Stark - 125
  42. Stephanie Kyriacou - 150
  43. Minami Katsu - 150
  44. Pajaree Anannarukarn - 150
  45. Mi Hyang Lee - 150
  46. Lindy Duncan - 150
  47. Na Rin An - 150
  48. Carla Bernat - 175
  49. Jasmine Koo - 175
  50. Chanettee Wannasaen - 175
  51. Yuka Saso - 175
  52. Georgia Hall - 225
  53. Miranda Wang - 225
  54. Lucy Li - 225
  55. Andrea Lee - 200
  56. Auston Kim - 200
  57. Cassie Porter - 200
  58. Saki Baba - 200
  59. Manon De Roey - 200
  60. Yahui Zhang - 250
  61. Ruixin Liu - 250
  62. Jenny Shin - 250
  63. Asterisk Talley - 250
  64. Jeong Eun Lee 5 - 275
  65. Gemme Dryburgh - 300
  66. Kristen Gillman - 350
