Chevron Championship 2025 updated odds and top bets explored

The women’s golf elite are in Texas this week for the Chevron Championship 2025. The season's first major will be held from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27, at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
The Chevron Championship 2025 will feature a 120-player field competing for a purse of $7.9 million. The field will also showcase stars such as Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Jeeno Thitikul. Reigning champion Nelly Korda is aiming to become the first player since Annika Sörenstam to successfully defend her title.
According to bet365, Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite to lift the Chevron Championship 2025 trophy. She is listed at 17/2 for the week, while Korda is the second favorite at 10/1 to defend her title. Lydia Ko, A Lim Kim, and Jin Young Ko are among other favorites, with Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu, and Minjee Lee not far behind.
Odds for the Chevron Championship 2025 explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Chevron Championship 2025 (as per bet365):
- Jeeno Thitikul - 17/2
- Nelly Korda - 10
- Lydia Ko - 12
- A Lim Kim - 22
- Jin Young Ko - 20
- Charley Hull - 25
- Haeran Ryu - 25
- Miyuu Yamashita - 25
- Minjee Lee - 25
- Nasa Hataoka - 25
- Lauren Coughlin - 25
- Ayaka Furue - 25
- Rio Takeda - 25
- Angel Yin - 25
- Jin Hee Im - 30
- Yealimi Noh - 28
- Akie Iwai - 33
- Chisato Iwai - 33
- Hannah Green - 40
- Ina Yoon - 40
- Lilia Vu - 40
- Ruoning Yin - 40
- Celine Boutier - 50
- Allisen Corpuz - 50
- Ingrid Lindblad - 55
- Sei Young Kim - 55
- Brooke Henderson - 55
- Patty Tavatanakit - 75
- Linn Grant - 75
- Ashleigh Buhai - 75
- Sarah Schmelzel - 75
- Nataliya Guseva - 75
- Mao Saigo - 75
- Lottie Woad - 100
- Jennifer Kupcho - 100
- Amy Yang - 100
- Madelene Sagstrom - 100
- Leona Maguire - 125
- Lexi Thompson - 125
- Somi Lee - 125
- Maja Stark - 125
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 150
- Minami Katsu - 150
- Pajaree Anannarukarn - 150
- Mi Hyang Lee - 150
- Lindy Duncan - 150
- Na Rin An - 150
- Carla Bernat - 175
- Jasmine Koo - 175
- Chanettee Wannasaen - 175
- Yuka Saso - 175
- Georgia Hall - 225
- Miranda Wang - 225
- Lucy Li - 225
- Andrea Lee - 200
- Auston Kim - 200
- Cassie Porter - 200
- Saki Baba - 200
- Manon De Roey - 200
- Yahui Zhang - 250
- Ruixin Liu - 250
- Jenny Shin - 250
- Asterisk Talley - 250
- Jeong Eun Lee 5 - 275
- Gemme Dryburgh - 300
- Kristen Gillman - 350