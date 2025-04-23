Chevron Championship 2025 weather forecast: Will it rain at Carlton Woods this weekend?

The Chevron Championship 2025 starts on Thursday, April 24, and it looks like the tournament will be played under gloomy weather. As per the forecast, the weather is set to remain overcast on all four days, and the chances of rainfall and thunderstorms are quite strong.

As per AcuWeather, the maximum temperature will range in the 80s this week, while the minimum temperature will be around the mid-60s. Rain is expected on all four days, and thunderstorms are set to affect play on the first three days. Southern winds will blow at an average of 9 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 30 mph..

Here's a look at the weather details for the Chevron Championship 2025:

Thursday, April 24

High: 82°F

82°F Max UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Wind:

Direction: SSE

SSE Speed: 13 mph

13 mph Gusts: Up to 29 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 42%

42% Probability of Thunderstorms: 40%

40% Total Precipitation: 0.27 in

0.27 in Rain: 0.27 in

0.27 in Hours of Precipitation: 2

2 Hours of Rain: 2

2 Cloud Cover: 69%

Friday, April 25

High: 82°F

82°F Max UV Index: 6 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Wind:

Direction: SSE

SSE Speed: 9 mph

9 mph Gusts: Up to 24 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

40% Probability of Thunderstorms: 24%

24% Total Precipitation: 0.04 in

0.04 in Rain: 0.04 in

0.04 in Hours of Precipitation: 0.5

0.5 Hours of Rain: 0.5

0.5 Cloud Cover: 80%

Saturday, April 26

High: 85°F

85°F Max UV Index: 8 (Unhealthy)

Wind:

Direction: S

S Speed: 9 mph

9 mph Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 49%

49% Probability of Thunderstorms: 14%

14% Total Precipitation: 0.01 in

0.01 in Rain: 0.01 in

0.01 in Hours of Precipitation: 0.5

0.5 Hours of Rain: 0.5

0.5 Cloud Cover: 77%

Sunday, April 27

High: 87°F

87°F Max UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Wind:

Direction: SSE

SSE Speed: 9 mph

9 mph Gusts: Up to 23 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

4% Probability of Thunderstorms: 1%

1% Total Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 80%

When will the Chevron Championship 2025, Round 1 begin?

The first round of the Chevron Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. ET. Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and Andrea Lee will tee off from the first tee. Simultaneously, Muni He, Peiyun Chien, and amateur Jeneath Wong will begin play from the tenth tee.

Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, and Paula Reto are in the last group for the day from the first hole. The trio will begin the opening round of the Chevron Championship at 3:05 p.m. ET, while Narin An, Dewi Weber, and Gurleen Kaur will tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously. Reigning champion Nelly Korda will tee off from the first tee at 9:32 a.m. ET alongside Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit.

