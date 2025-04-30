Chevron Championship faces major viewership drop a year after Nelly Korda's winning round averaged nearly a million views

The Chevron Championship saw a major viewership drop this year. Last year, when Nelly Korda won the tournament, the viewership numbers were higher than this year. An X account, Josh Carpenter, shared that last year's Chevron Championship viewership of the final round was 936,000.

In 2023, when Lilia Vu won the tournament, the viewership numbers were 941,000. However, this year's viewership was less than the last two years, around 811,000. Carpenter’s X post read:

“Chevron Championship: NBC averaged 811,000 viewers for Sunday's final round, which saw Mao Saigo come out of a five-way playoff. Prior two years were 936,000 (Nelly Korda) and 941,000 (Lilia Vu).”

This year, Mao Saigo won the tournament with 7 under. She scored 70 in the first round of the Chevron Championship with four birdies, followed by 68 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 69 and 74 with four birdies and three birdies, respectively.

Ruoning Yin tied for second place with 7 under in total. Haeran Ryu tied for sixth place, and Carlota Ciganda finished at ninth place with 5 under and 4 under, respectively. LPGA’s next stop is the Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course.

List of Chevron Championship winners for the past 25 years

Last year's Chevron Championship was won by Nelly Korda, the World No. 1. The year before, Lilia Vu came out victorious with 10 under, and in 2022, Jennifer Kupcho won the title with 14 under. Over the last twenty-five years, Annika Sorenstam won the tournament three times in 2005, 2002, and 2001, respectively.

Here's the list of all the winners over the last twenty-five years:

2024 - Nelly Korda (13 under par)

2023 - Lilia Vu (10 under par)

2022 - Jennifer Kupcho (14 under par)

2021 - Patty Tavatanakit (18 under par)

2020 - Mirim Lee (15 under par)

2019 - Jin Young Ko (10 under par)

2018 - Pernilla Lindberg (15 under par)

2017 - So Yeon Ryu (14 under par)

2016 - Lydia Ko (12 under par)

2015 - Brittany Lincicome (9 under par)

2014 - Lexi Thompson (14 under par)

2013 - Inbee Park (15 under par)

2012 - Sun Young Yoo (9 under par)

2011 - Stacy Lewis (13 under par)

2010 - Yani Tseng (13 under par)

2009 - Brittany Lincicome (9 under par)

2008 - Lorena Ochoa (11 under par)

2007 - Morgan Pressel (3 under par)

2006 - Karrie Webb (9 under par)

2005 - Annika Sorenstam (15 under par)

2004 - Grace Park (11 under par)

2003 - Patricia Meunier-Lebouc (7 under par)

2002- Annika Sörenstam ( 8 under par)

2001- Annika Sörenstam ( 7 under par)

2000- Karrie Webb ( 14 under par)

