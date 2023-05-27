Cheyenne Knight advances to the round of 16 as round-robin play concludes at LPGA Bank of Hope

Cheyenne Knight advanced to the round of 16 of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play after tying her final round with Sei Young Kim. Knight had won her previous two round-robin matches. Had she lost the match to Kim, it would have been a three-way playoff between her, Kim, and Chien.

Kim was 1 up after 17 holes when she hit it outside the green on the last hole. Knight's second shot landed just two inches away from the hole. As Kim finished with a par, she had to settle for a tie which was enough for Knight to cruise through the round of 16.

Anna Nordqvist also played a tie on Friday to sail through the knockout stage of the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay.

Five players have won all of their matches in the round-robin stage. One of the was Albae Valenzuela who stunned Lilia Vu. Vu was entering the Bank of Hope Matchplay after her first major win at the Chevron Championship.

Valenzuela was quoted as per LPGA:

“It feels great. I also know how match play is. You can win three points. It doesn't matter tomorrow. It's just a huge reset."

Brooke Henderson also bowed out of the tournament in round robin stage of the Bank Of Hope Matchplay. World No. 3 Celine Boutier advanced to the knockout with three wins group stage.

Pajaree Anannarukarn and Karis Davidson went into the only sudden-death playoff of the 2023 Bank Of Hope matchplay with the Thai golfer holing a par on the 18th to beat Davidson.

Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay leaderboard

Group 1

1 Albane Valenzuela (3-0-0)

2 Lilia Vu (2-1-0)

3 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (1-2-0)

4 Lauren Hartlage (0-3-0)

Group 2

1 Sophia Schubert (2-0-1)

2 Brooke M. Henderson (2-1-0)

3 Jeongeun Lee6 (1-1-1)

4 Yaeeun Hong (0-3-0)

Group 3

1 Celine Boutier (3-0-0)

T2 Paula Reto (1-1-1)

T2 Min Lee (1-1-1)

4 Sarah Schmelzel (0-3-0)

Group 4

1 Pajaree Anannarukarn (2-1-0)

2 Karis Davidson (2-1-0)

3 Mina Harigae (1-1-1)

4 Xiyu Lin (0-2-1)

Group 5

1 Alison Lee (1-0-2)

T2 Maria Fassi (1-1-1)

T2 Muni He (1-1-1)

4 Danielle Kang (1-2-0)

Group 6

1 Ayaka Furue (3-0-0)

T2 Gemma Dryburgh (1-2-0)

T2 Stacy Lewis (1-2-0)

T2 Celine Borge (1-2-0)

Group 7

1 Leona Maguire (3-0-0)

2 Jenny Shin (2-1-0)

3 Narin An (1-2-0)

4 Linnea Strom (0-3-0)

Group 8

1 Linn Grant (2-0-1)

2 Maddie Szeryk (1-1-1)

T3 Eun-Hee Ji (1-2-0)

T3 Matilda Castren (1-2-0)

Group 9

1 Daniela Darquea (2-0-1)

2 Marina Alex (1-0-2)

3 Allisen Corpuz (1-1-1)

4 Lucy Li (0-3-0)

Group 10

1 Perrine Delacour (2-1-0)

T2 Jennifer Kupcho (1-1-1)

T2 Aditi Ashok (1-1-1)

4 Caroline Inglis (1-2-0)

Group 11

1 Maja Stark (3-0-0)

2 Yu Liu (2-1-0)

3 Emma Talley (1-2-0)

4 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (0-3-0)

Group 12

1 Carlota Ciganda (3-0-0)

2 Amanda Doherty (1-1-1)

3 Pornanong Phatlum (1-2-0)

4 Gaby Lopez (0-2-1)

Group 13

1 Cheyenne Knight (2-0-1)

2 Peiyun Chien (2-1-0)

3 Sei Young Kim (1-1-1)

4 Sarah Kemp (0-3-0)

Group 14

1 Angel Yin (2-0-1)

2 Ally Ewing (2-1-0)

3 Esther Henseleit (1-1-1)

4 Jaravee Boonchant (0-3-0)

Group 15

1 Lindsey Weaver-Wright (2-0-1)

2 Hae Ran Ryu (2-1-0)

3 Frida Kinhult (1-2-0)

4 A Lim Kim (0-2-1)

Group 16

1 Anna Nordqvist (2-0-1)

2 Lauren Coughlin (2-1-0)

3 Andrea Lee (1-1-1)

4 Elizabeth Szokol (0-3-0)

Schedule for the Bank Of Hope LPGA Matchplay, round of 16

Alison Lee vs Carlota Ciganda: 7:30 pm

Pajaree Anannarukarn vs Cheyenne Knight: 7:40 pm

Linn Grant vs Daniela Darquea: 7:50 pm

Albane Valenzuela vs Anna Nordqvist: 8:00 pm

Ayaka Furue vs Maja Stark: 8:10 pm

Celine Boutier vs Angel Yin: 8:20 pm

Leona Maguire vs Perrine Delacour: 8:30 pm

Sophia Schubert vs Lindsey Weaver-Wright: 8:40 pm

