Cheyenne Woods on balancing motherhood and her passion for golf post her giving birth to her second baby with MLB Star Aaron Hicks

Cheyenne Woods, who gave birth to her second child last October, says she misses competing on the tour amid her maternity break.

Woods has been out of action for two years as she and her husband, Aaron Hicks, became parents of two children in these two years. While Hicks is competing in the celebrity field of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she is back at home to take care of her family.

Woods was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"I do miss tour golf. I don’t necessarily miss the travel, but I do miss the competition. I watch a lot of golf. I watch more now than I probably ever have."

The golf genes of their parents have transferred to their son Cameron too, as Woods recently shared a clip where he was swinging with his little club. She said he loved watching golf on TV and is also getting to play baseball. However, she preferred her kids follow her mom and not her dad.

The former Ladies European Tour winner doesn't have an LPGA card at the moment, but she has no plans to play a full schedule again soon. However, she hoped to compete in the US Women’s Open and a few more events here and there.

She continued:

"After traveling so much by myself on the road away from family, what I truly value most now is waking up and making my son breakfast, even the late-night feeds with my daughter."

She further stated that her main priority was family, and having two kids and losing her brother recently has made her prioritize her family even more than ever.

"That, in addition to the beautiful blessing of kids, has really reaffirmed the importance of family and being there when you can while you can," she added.

Hicks, who met Woods during her "Birdies Not BS." podcast, played golf until he was 13 before turning to baseball and has competed in several Pro-Ams and celebrity golf events.

The MLB star said he loved playing at the Tournament of Champions. He said, as per Golfweek:

"I just love it out here. I love being around the athletes from other sports and getting to watch some great golf with the LPGA. It’s kind of the best of both worlds. And also to feel that adrenaline that goes through you when you tee off on the first hole and finishing up on the last hole. It’s always fun to have that feeling."

Hicks has aggregated 96 points after three rounds and is placed solo eighth, 11 points behind the leader, Jeremy Roenick. For the uninitiated, the tournament is using the Modified Stableford scoring system.

When did Cheyenne Woods last compete on the LPGA Tour?

Cheyenne Woods last played on the LPGA Tour in the 2021 season. Her last event was the Cambia Portland Classic in September of that year. She finished T63, making her first cut of the year. Before the event, she had missed four straight events that season.