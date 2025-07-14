Chris Gotterup leaps past Jon Rahm, 108 others to career-best top-50 World Ranking

Courtesy of his win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Gotterup made a significant jump on the Official World Golf Rankings. He has achieved his career-best ranking, 49th, surpassing Jon Rahm and other golfers on the list. The American golfer was ranked 158th ahead of the tournament but following the victory, jumped 109 spots on the rankings list.

Ad

At the start of the season, Chris Gotterup was outside the top-100 in the OWGR. He was ranked 191st ahead of the Sentry, the season-opening event, and after finishing in a tie for 46th place in the tournament, he slipped down to 193. He then struggled in his next two outings and missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express, and slipped down to 205 in the ranking.

Ad

Trending

He had a tough season early this year and was ranked 228th in the OWGR after the Valspar Championship, but finally managed to get back in the top-200 after a T15 finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler is still leading the OWGR with 736.15664 points, followed by Rory McIlroy in second place and Xander Schauffele in third place. Jon Rahm is ranked 72nd.

Chris Gotterup opens up about his performance at the Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup (Image Source: Getty)

Chris Gotterup previously won on the PGA Tour in 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, and at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, he won his second event on the circuit. He registered a two-stroke win over Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge.

Ad

He was tied for the lead after 54 holes with McIlroy, but the Northern Irish golfer had a tough time on the greens on Sunday, and after playing a round of 68, he slipped down one spot on the leaderboard.

In the post-round press conference, Chris Gotterup opened up about his final round performance and said:

"We got warned on like 13 for pace, which was a little odd because we were waiting all day. Then we got to 15. On 15, I got individually timed, which was shocking, and so that got my blood going a little bit more than it was already going trying to win a golf tournament.

Ad

"I talked all week, especially Friday and Saturday, how I didn't birdie 16, and I knew that's going to be the hole. And I had a 10-footer or whatever it was for birdie and I made it, and I felt like that was the point where it was my tournament to lose," he added.

Gotterup started the campaign with an opening round of 68 and then carded a low 61 on the second day. He played a round of 70 on Saturday, followed by 66 in the finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More