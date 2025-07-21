Chris Gotterup's Open Championship result garners three-word Ryder Cup appeal from former Masters champ

Chris Gotterup recorded his best finish in the majors at The Open Championship 2025. The American was in contention for the title. However, after playing the final round of 67, he settled in solo third place.Following the Major, former Masters winner Trevor Immelman reacted to his performance and shared a four-word message for him on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:&quot;Gotterup to Ryder Cup.&quot;Chris Gotterup has won his second PGA Tour at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open before heading to tee off at the Royal Portrush for the Open Championship. His last week's win helped him to make a significant jump in the Ryder Cup standings.Gotterup settled in 41st position in the standings after the Genesis Scottish Open. However, only the top 6 will auto-qualify for the biennial tournament, while the remaining six will be the captain's pick. The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in September.&quot;Really great&quot;- Chris Gotterup on his final round performance at The Open Championship 2025Chris Gotterup at PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: ImagnOn Sunday, Chris Gotterup started his game on the first tee hole and made pars on the first three holes. He made a birdie on the fourth hole, followed by two more birdies on the seventh and ninth holes.Meanwhile, on the back nine, he carded a bogey and two more birdies for a 4-under 67. With that, he jumped one spot on the leaderboard and settled in solo third place. In the post-round press conference, Gotterup opened up about his performance and said :&quot;Really great. I really did everything well, and I was really proud of how I started. I felt like I had a good head on my shoulders all day and really was trying to focus on being present in my round.&quot;At the Open, Scottie Scheffler won his second Major of the year and the fourth of his career. He took the four-stroke lead after three rounds and played a round of 68 in the final to have an easy five-stroke win in the game over Harris English. The world No. 1 has already qualified for the Ryder Cup.Chris Gotterup started his campaign at The Open Championship with the first round of 72 and then played the next round of 65. He was carded 68 on Saturday and then 67 in the final round on Sunday. Prior to the Open, he competed at the US Open earlier this year and finished in T23 place. This week, it was his fourth outing at a Major, having made his debut in 2022 at the US Open, where he settled in T43 place and then played at the PGA Championship last year, but missed the cut.