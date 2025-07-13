Chris Gotterup in tears as Amanda Balionis interviews him after Genesis Scottish Open triumph

Chris Gotterup couldn’t hold back his emotions as CBS reporter Amanda Balionis interviewed him following his breakthrough victory at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The American golfer was seen wiping away tears as he reflected on his performance and what the win meant to him.

The 25-year-old held his nerve in the final round to shoot a 4-under 66 and finish at 15-under for the tournament. He won by two shots over Rory McIlroy at the Renaissance Club. The victory earned Gotterup £1.2 million, his second PGA Tour title, and a debut spot in next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

During the post-round interview, Balionis noted the emotions in Gotterup’s voice. He replied tearfully:

"I'm not going to be able to keep it together....I can't wait to see everyone, and then I'm playing in the Open next week."

Balionis added:

"You have earned your invitation to the Open. You can cancel that flight that you had booked to California.

She then asked him about his crucial birdie on the 16th hole:

"The 16th, you said last night that one was going to be important, and you made it when it mattered most. What was going through your mind after you made that birdie and led by two."

Chris Gotterup reflected on the moment, saying:

"I thought about those interviews, and I said, here we go, like, this is it. And it went right in the center, and I was like, all right, let's hit some good iron shots, some good tee balls, and, man, I just, I really, really hung in there well today."

Chris Gotterup was consistent all week, posting rounds of 68, 61, and 70 before closing with an impressive 66 on Sunday. His final round began with a bogey on the opening hole, but he recovered with birdies on the 3rd, 7th, and 8th to make the turn at 2-under. On the back nine, he added birdies on the 10th, 12th, and 16th but dropped a shot on the par-4 15th.

Here’s Chris Gotterup’s hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 4 at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

3 (Birdie) Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (Birdie)

3 (Birdie) Hole 9 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

Out: 33 (-2)

Hole 10 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 12 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)

2 (Birdie) Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 14 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 15 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 16 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 17 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

In: 33 (-2)

Total: 66 (-4)

How has Chris Gotterup played so far in the 2025 season?

Chris Gotterup has quickly made a name for himself since joining the PGA Tour in 2024. He grabbed his first career win at the Myrtle Beach Classic last year and added another big title with his victory at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This was the 22nd start of his career.

The World No. 158 has had several top-25 finishes this season but hadn’t recorded a runner-up or a top-10 finish until his win at Scotland. He has also missed the cut in nine events.

Here’s a look at Chris Gotterup’s 2025 PGA Tour results so far:

The Sentry: T46 (-12)

T46 (-12) Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (E)

CUT (E) The American Express: CUT (-7)

CUT (-7) Farmers Insurance Open: T25 (E)

T25 (E) WM Phoenix Open: CUT (E)

CUT (E) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: CUT (-1)

CUT (-1) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT (-4)

CUT (-4) Puerto Rico Open: T16 (-15)

T16 (-15) THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (+2)

CUT (+2) Valspar Championship: CUT (+5)

CUT (+5) Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (-10)

T18 (-10) Valero Texas Open: CUT (+1)

CUT (+1) Corales Puntacana Championship: T18 (-9)

T18 (-9) Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12 (-22)

T12 (-22) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T15 (-15)

T15 (-15) ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: T13 (-11)

T13 (-11) Charles Schwab Challenge: T28 (-3)

T28 (-3) RBC Canadian Open: CUT (-2)

CUT (-2) U.S. Open: T23 (+8)

T23 (+8) Rocket Classic: T26 (-15)

T26 (-15) John Deere Classic: T21 (-13)

