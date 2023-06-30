Eamon Lynch, a writer for Golf Week, recently published an article criticizing PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay, stating that the golfer is planning a coup following the Tour-PIF merger. According to the article:

"Cantlay’s coup d’etat is that if LIV disappears as a threat — a likely occurrence under the deal — then players like him have no options, no leverage over the Tour, and no prospects for the lucrative payday to which they feel entitled."

However, Patrick Cantlay's fellow golfers disagreed with the allegation and came out in favor of Cantlay, posting the piece on social media and demanding the writer for proof of the charges.

Adam Scott shared a post on his Instagram account, saying:

"These are serious times for golf and there are many serious matters. Should articles like this form part of the debate? Putting aside personal barbs and fluffy adjectives would be helpful, dealing with facts presented with integrity far superior. Talk of a Cantlay coup d'état - really? Perhaps some proof rather than faceless speculation?!"

Patrick Cantlay was also supported by Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas, who shared Scott's post on their social media profiles.

The NUCLR golf tweeted about it, saying:

"SPEAKING OUT — Justin Thomas also posted the same message on Instagram."

Fans flocked into the comments section to write:

"Circling the wagons to create a united front/narrative."

"Isn’t it pointless if they all just post the same thing which the Tour asked them to? Why wouldn’t the Tour just post it?"

"This all is so corny lol"

It is worth noting that, as a result of the PGA Tour-PIF merger, Jay Monahan now has the authority to dissolve LIV Golf if he so desires.

What Eamon Lynch wrote about Patrick Cantlay in his article?

Eamon Lynch discussed the PIF-PGA Tour merger and Jay Monahan's health in a story published on the Golf Week website on June 24. The Tour commissioner went on medical leave shortly after the merger was announced.

The article discusses the 9/11 families who have spoken out against the merger and accused the PGA Tour commissioner of betrayal. It also talks about Patrick Cantlay saying he has been rallying players against the deal.

The following is an excerpt from the article about Patrick Cantlay:

"Patrick Cantlay, who carries himself with the assurance of a man convinced he’d be a partner at Goldman Sachs if he wasn’t merely sporting its logo on his cap, has been trying to rally players against the deal with the Saudis, and against members of the Tour’s policy board who architected or support it.

"It hardly needs to be stated that his objections aren’t based on the morality of dealing with human rights abusers. Existing PGA Tour incentives won’t much benefit Cantlay. He won’t get rich from the Player Impact Program that bonuses stars on fan engagement since the only needle he moves is the gas gauge on his car."

Furthermore, Lynn wrote:

"Multiple sources say Cantlay has romanced LIV for some time, including while being a sitting member of the Tour’s policy board, all while maintaining a gymnast’s balance as a fence-sitter in public."

