Citi secures major Ryder Cup partnership as official Worldwide Partner through 2025

The PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe have announced a new partnership with Citi. It will see the global bank become the Worldwide Partner, and the Official Financial Services Partner for two seasons, till 2025.

Citi Bank will become the Worldwide Partner for the 2023 tournament year as well. The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome.

The partnership will extend to 2025, when the tournament will be held at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America is excited to welcome Citi as a partner. He said (via the official statement release):

“We are proud to partner with Citi and welcome them to the Ryder Cup family. With access to exclusive benefits, Citi customers will enjoy an elevated Ryder Cup experience and witness firsthand the excitement that unfolds when the world's best golfers come together to compete for glory.”

Citi Bank and Ryder Cup lock partnership till 2025; cardholders to get special perks

Citibank cardholders will enjoy specific perks, with discounts on merchandise and concessions being offered at the 2023 Cup. Citi Bank is also all set to be the presenting partner of the Cup, giving spectators at the event an experience of every shot.

Tina Davis, Chief Marketing Officer of Citi said (via the official statement release):

“We’re thrilled to team up with the Cup as it provides us with a platform to help make the game of golf more accessible for fans of all backgrounds through ancillary programs and community engagement. We also look forward to offering our cardmembers and clients the chance to experience one of the sport’s largest global stages.”

Branding for Citi will be done all around the golf course and during the television broadcasts. For the 2025 Cup, cardholders will receive first access to tickets through a special presale.

The biennial tournament is gearing up once again, as the US team looks for redemption after losing to the European team at the Whistling Straits.