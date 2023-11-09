American golfer Steve Stricker recently decided to withdraw from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to be with his father, Bob Stricker, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday, November 6.

His decision was met with support and praise from the golfing community. Stricker, originally slated to participate in the championship at the Phoenix Country Club, expressed his deep commitment to family in a statement released through the PGA Tour Champions on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship. I was eagerly looking forward to competing in this event and capping off this season, which has been an incredibly special one for me, but a personal emergency has come up that requires me to stay home," said Stricker (Via PGA Tour).

"My father was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. He is currently receiving care, and it is important that I am here for my family during this challenging time." he added.

Fans took to social media to express their well wishes and commend Stricker for his integrity and character. Here are some of the reactions:

How did fellow golfers react to Steve Stricker's withdrawal?

Steve Stricker of the United States walks along the 18th hole during the final round of the Sanford International (Image via Getty)

Steve Stricker secured the season-long championship with an impressive record of six wins and 15 top-10 finishes in 16 events throughout 2023. His lead allowed him to secure the Cup title two weeks ago, making him the third golfer in the PGA Tour Champions' history to achieve this before the championship finale.

Steven Alker reflected the sentiments of many, stating via Golfweek:

"It’s a shame. He’s got it sewn up. I’m sure he would’ve liked to be here and play, and we would have, too, just to see him finish it off in style. It’s sad news"

Padraig Harrington also shared his thoughts on Steve Stricker's decision. Harrington's words reflect that, despite the competitive spirit and desire to witness Stricker's triumphant finish to an exceptional year, family takes precedence.

“We’re all at that age in our lives, we’ve a lot going on, it’s part of life. We feel for Steve. I’m sure he would have loved to have been here and take a bow for his great year. But there’s more important things than golf. Family comes ahead of it, and he’s definitely doing the right thing staying at home. We wish him and his family and his father all the best," said Harrington.