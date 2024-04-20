“Classiest player on any Tour”; “She will be missed” – Fans salute So Yeon Ryu as she wraps up her 17-year-old career at the Chevron Championship

Former World No. 1 golfer So Yeon Ryu brought her 17-year-long professional career to a close after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship.

Ryu, who had announced earlier this month that the Chevron Championship would be her farewell tournament, carded a 74 in the second round to aggregate at 7-over and bow out of the event after 36 holes.

During her final few shots on the course as a professional golfer, So Yeon Ryu received applause, cheers, and adulation from both fans and peers. She was also presented with a bouquet and received a celebratory shower of champagne.

Fans on social media congratulated the 33-year old golfer for her incredible LPGA Tour career. Here's a look at some of the reactions from X:

"Classiest player on any Tour. I will miss watching her compete," wrote one fan.

"She will be missed. 🙌🙌👊👊❤❤," posted another fan.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career! Best wishes as you move forward with the next phase of your journey," one user commented.

"What a class act on and off the course! Great ambassador of golf! Ryu has always been humble and nice to the fans. Enjoy this new season of life!⛳️🏌️‍♀️," one fan reacted.

"Congratulations on an amazing career!! Always admired your game and grace on the course. Best of luck in the next chapter of your journey. Knowing you, I'm sure it will be amazing," another fan extended his best wishes.

"Her absence will be sorely felt! Best of luck to such an elegant lady!," one user wrote.

How many titles has So Yeon Ryu won on LPGA Tour? Golfer's career achievements explored

So Yeon Ryu has won 20 professional titles in her career and six of them have come on the LPGA Tour. She turned pro in 2007, and her first win came on the Cactus Tour. She then joined the LPGA of Korea, where she won the Sports Seoul-KYJ Golf Open, her debut event. In the Korean Tour, she won 10 titles in her career.

Ryu's first win on the LPGA Tour was the 2011 U.S. Women's Open, where she beat her countrywoman Hee-Kyung Seo in a three-hole aggregate playoff. She won two more titles on the LPGA Tour before claiming the ANA Inspiration in 2017, her second Major championship. Once again, the win came in the playoff, beating Lexi Thompson. Her last win on the Tour was the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, where she trumped Caroline Masson by two strokes.

Besides winning two Majors, So Yeon Ryu has runner-up finishes in two more Majors and at least a top-three finish in all five Major championships. She achieved the World No. 1 ranking in 2017 by winning the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

