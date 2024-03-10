“Clearly nobody chats to each other on our team”: Paul Casey jokes about a strange topic after Crushers GC’s consecutive wins at Hong Kong

The LIV Hong Kong ended today (March 10) with Crushers GC winning the second straight victory of the season. Paul Casey, the T2 position holder, took the opportunity to discuss a strange topic after the end of the event.

The English golfer revealed that there was no discussion about their progress during the three-day event. Instead, he questioned his teammates about why the four of them weren't wearing a team uniform. He even humorously remarked that despite the existence of a group chat, none of them engaged with each other over there.

Paul Casey said (via Mike McAllister's X account):

"I was more asking him why the hell we're wearing four different outfits as a team. We have a group chat, and clearly nobody chats to each other on our team."

It is worth mentioning that while the golfers sported the Crushers GC logo in the image while posing after their win, their polos were of varying colors. It seems they are yet to finalize their new outfits, as the team even posted about bringing back the alternate pink color uniform on an Instagram post last week.

Meanwhile, in recent developments, three LIV Golf teams, including Fireballs GC, Torque GC and Stinger GC, have inked multiyear apparel contracts with the U.K.-based brand Stuburt. As per the agreement, the teams will be provided with complete uniforms, lifestyle apparel and additional accessories.

How did Paul Casey and his Crushers GC teammates perform on the last day of the LIV Hong Kong?

The final day of the 2024 LIV Hong Kong ended in an exciting playoff, featuring Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey and Cameron Smith battling it out in the last round.

The Mexican-American professional defeated the two by hitting a birdie on the first hole to win his first LIV league. Meanwhile, Crusher GC's Paul Casey got the T2 position alongside Cameron Smith with a 13 under-par score.

The team captain, Bryson DeChambeau, secured a T6 finish with a score of 11 under par. Charles Howell III landed in the T8 spot with a score of 10 under par, while Anirban Lahiri concluded the event in the T34 position with a score of 4 under par.

At the end of the event, Crushers GC earned a total of 35 under par and secured a $3,000,000 cash prize after winning the team event.

Bryson DeChambeau took the opportunity to praise his teammate and said: (via Yahoo Sports):

"I love these guys. They fight for every shot, and I can tell you when four scores are counting, we’re a pretty deadly team. We know with four scores counting, we’re going to be in it no matter what the last day. We put the pedal to the metal today and showcased who we are."