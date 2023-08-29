“Closest we will ever be to feeling like the NFL draft” - Jena Sims joins in celebration as husband Brooks Koepka secures spot on US Ryder Cup Team

Brooks Koepka has been selected to the Ryder Cup team for the United States. He made it in as a captain's choice after slipping down from the automatic qualifying spots. There was no indication whether or not Zach Johnson was going to pick an LIV Golf member or not.

Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, was there with him when he was officially selected. It was akin to watching the NFL Draft as a prospect, hoping your name will be called. In fact, that's exactly what Sims likened it to.

She posted an Instagram story saying:

"Closest we will ever be to feeling like the NFL draft."

She also added:

“Congrats to the Captain’s picks and all the team members. Can’t wait to be a part of this magical experience and rep USA!”

Koepka was briefly among the automatic qualifiers. After sterling performances at the major tournaments, including a win at the PGA Championship, he was in the top six. However, since the points don't count for LIV events, he couldn't ascend and could only watch as Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay passed him.

It was then left to a decision, and not one without controversy. LIV has been divisive, so picking someone to play in the Ryder Cup was a big decision.

As it turned out, Koepka's talent earned him a spot on the US team once again. He comes in with:

Scottie Scheffler (qualifier)

Wyndham Clark (qualifier)

Brian Harman (qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (qualifier)

Max Homa (qualifier)

Xander Schauffele (qualifier)

Jordan Spieth (selected)

Collin Morikawa (selected)

Rickie Fowler (selected)

Justin Thomas (selected)

Sam Burns (selected)

Brooks Koepka is the only LIV Golf player to have been selected, and the only one who garnered real consideration.

Zach Johnson picked both Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas for Ryder Cup

There were two tough decisions facing the US team for the Ryder Cup. Would a longtime Ryder star who played terribly this year be picked? What about anyone from LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka is back on the Ryder Cup

The answer to those two questions ended up being yes. Brooks Koepka was selected by Zach Johnson, and it was evidently not a difficult choice. He said via The Guardian:

“The way I see it, [Koepka] basically earned his way onto the team.tIt was a pretty easy pick. Brooks is great in the team room, great inside the ropes. These guys wanted him. I wanted him. A very natural fit.”

As for Thomas, that was likely a harder choice to make. He was not playing well and failed to even qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs. His veteran presence was the only thing that gave him consideration, and it ended up earning him the spot:

“[Thomas] has, without question, been the heart and soul of Team USA. Our emotional leader – he leads by example. His passion for the Ryder Cup is very evident. In my mind, he was born for this, and you just don’t leave JT at home.”

His recent form suggests he'll need to be carried at the Ryder Cup, but Thomas has been there and done it before.