“Clutch” "Vamos!!!! Let's go Abe!" – Fans react to Abraham Ancer winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong

Abraham Ancer won the 2024 Hong Kong on Sunday, March 10, beating Cameron Smith and Paul Casey in the playoff hole. This is his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Ancer, who had a 36-hole, five-stroke lead, carded a 2-over 72 in the final round to aggregate at 13-under after regulation 54 holes. He was equaled by Casey, who fired 64, and Smith, who shot 65. In the playoff hole, the Mexican-American golfer made an impressive approach shot followed by a clutch putt for a birdie.

Ahead of the final round, Ancer had made no bogeys and sank three in the final round. Overall, he made 16 birdies in three rounds at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Fans online congratulated Ancer on his win. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Clutch"

"Vamos!!!! Let's go Abe!!! Way to hold on!!"

"Congrats Turco!"

"Tactical error by Cam Smith. Why would he not use wood from the tee on the 18th, first playoff hole. ?! @camsmith9 Why ? I don't understand. It cost him the win. Shame. 😣"

How much money did Abraham Ancer win at the LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Abraham Ancer bagged $4 million for winning LIV Golf Hong Kong on Sunday. The overall purse size of each LIV event is $25 million, with $20 million reserved for the individual portion.

Speaking at the winner's press conference, Ancer reflected on his win

"It was definitely a grind," he said. "I made it a lot more stressful than I envisioned it. I didn't have my best ball-striking. It was very polar opposite of the first two rounds. Off the tee and my fairway and second shots wasn't quite there. But I was really happy. Mentally I dug deep. I had to. That round could have definitely been going south very, very quickly."

"I'm really proud of that. I'm really proud of how I felt mentally and how I fought the whole round not having my best stuff. I knew it was going to be tough. There's some big-time names right behind me, and I knew there was going to be a couple of really low rounds out there, like PC (Casey). I knew I had to make some birdies coming in or have some good stuff coming in," he added.

He further said that although he failed to add more birdies on Sunday, the round was good enough to enter the play-off.

"And then I hit two good-quality golf shots there to finish it off, and it felt nice. It felt really good because that was a very stressful round," he said.

Runner-up Cameron Smith and Paul Casey won $1.875 million each for finishing runner-up.

In the team portion, Crushers GC won their second straight title beating Torque GC by two stroke margin. They bagged $3 million for their second win this season. With two wins and a runner-up finish so far, the Bryson DeChambeau-led squad now has a 44-point lead in the team standings.