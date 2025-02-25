Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches 2025 power rankings: Shane Lowry beats 3x PGA Tour winner to top amid absence of stalwarts

Shane Lowry has edged past Sepp Straka to claim the top spot in the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The Irishman and three-time PGA Tour winner leads the rankings in the absence of several top-ranked players this week.

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 is set to take place from Thursday, February 27, to Sunday, March 2, at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While the event will not feature many of the world’s highest-ranked golfers, several notable names will still be in action.

In this article, we take a look at the power rankings for this year's PGA National showdown.

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches 2025 power rankings explored

1) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image Source: Imagn)

Shane Lowry has a strong record at PGA National, having never missed a cut in seven starts. He has three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2022. In terms of recent form, Lowry secured a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2) Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka waves to the crowd during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Sepp Straka is the only player in the field with a win this season and is also a former champion at the Cognizant Classic. He has a T5 finish at this venue as well. Speaking of recent form, he has recorded four top-15 finishes, including a victory at The American Express.

3) Russell Henley

Russell Henley lines up his putt during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image Source: Imagn)

Russell Henley has an excellent record at PGA National, missing the cut just once in ten starts. He also won here in 2014. As for recent form, he has started the season strong with two top-10 finishes.

4) Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy at The Genesis Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Denny McCarthy has made only two cuts at PGA National, but one of them resulted in a T3 finish. However, his recent form is impressive, with 17 consecutive made cuts, including three top-20 finishes in 2025.

5) Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Daniel Berger has had a solid start to the season, making three cuts in five starts and finishing as the runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open. At the Cognizant Classic, he has three top-10 finishes, including a playoff loss in his debut in 2015.

