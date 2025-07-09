Colin Montgomerie names his 2025 Open Championship favorite but warns weather could shift the outcome

Scottish legend Collin Montgomerie feels Rory McIlroy can be the man to beat at the 2025 Open Championship. He recently stated that the weather conditions at Royal Portrush could determine whether it would be a European or an American lifting the trophy.

On Monday, July 7, Montgomerie was present at SW19 for Wimbledon. While speaking to the tournament's official radio channel, the 31-time DP World Tour champion was asked about his pick for the Open Championship. He gave a few names, but when asked again, he picked McIlroy as his favorite.

"I was fortunate enough to captain the Ryder Cup team in 2010 and he was my rookie,” he said."It was nice to see him start his Ryder Cup record from there. I’ve always liked him. I think he’s been very good for the game of golf, so, yeah, he’s my favourite.”

Speaking about other names, Montgomerie also mentioned Shane Lowry, whom he had picked in 2019, the last time the event was held at Portrush.

"I put my money on Shane Lowry last time when it was in Ireland six years ago,' he continued. "There’s chances for him again. Rory wants to put the last couple of months behind him and get going again. But there’s a couple of Americans, Scheffler and Schauffele. No.1 and No.3 in the world.

"It depends on the weather forecast. If it’s windy, enter the European type. If it’s flat calm, as if they’re playing in a dome, you’d favour the Americans. But it’s a great event and, with 156 starters, it’s very hard to pick anybody," he added.

The Open Championship 2025 early odds explored

Here's a look at the early odds for the The Open Championship 2025 (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +380

Rory McIlroy +750

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Collin Morikawa +2700

Viktor Hovland +2900

Justin Thomas +3100

Tyrrell Hatton +3100

Shane Lowry +4100

Hideki Matsuyama +4100

Tommy Fleetwood +4100

Sepp Straka +4100

Joaquin Niemann +4100

Patrick Cantlay +4100

Brooks Koepka +4100

Sam Burns +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Corey Conners +5500

Cameron Young +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Min Woo Lee +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Jason Day +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

JJ Spaun +7000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Harris English +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Alex Noren +10000

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More