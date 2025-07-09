Colin Montgomerie names his 2025 Open Championship favorite but warns weather could shift the outcome

Scottish legend Collin Montgomerie feels Rory McIlroy can be the man to beat at the 2025 Open Championship. He recently stated that the weather conditions at Royal Portrush could determine whether it would be a European or an American lifting the trophy.
On Monday, July 7, Montgomerie was present at SW19 for Wimbledon. While speaking to the tournament's official radio channel, the 31-time DP World Tour champion was asked about his pick for the Open Championship. He gave a few names, but when asked again, he picked McIlroy as his favorite.
"I was fortunate enough to captain the Ryder Cup team in 2010 and he was my rookie,” he said."It was nice to see him start his Ryder Cup record from there. I’ve always liked him. I think he’s been very good for the game of golf, so, yeah, he’s my favourite.”
Speaking about other names, Montgomerie also mentioned Shane Lowry, whom he had picked in 2019, the last time the event was held at Portrush.
"I put my money on Shane Lowry last time when it was in Ireland six years ago,' he continued. "There’s chances for him again. Rory wants to put the last couple of months behind him and get going again. But there’s a couple of Americans, Scheffler and Schauffele. No.1 and No.3 in the world.
"It depends on the weather forecast. If it’s windy, enter the European type. If it’s flat calm, as if they’re playing in a dome, you’d favour the Americans. But it’s a great event and, with 156 starters, it’s very hard to pick anybody," he added.
The Open Championship 2025 early odds explored
Here's a look at the early odds for the The Open Championship 2025 (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +380
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Bryson DeChambeau +900
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2700
- Viktor Hovland +2900
- Justin Thomas +3100
- Tyrrell Hatton +3100
- Shane Lowry +4100
- Hideki Matsuyama +4100
- Tommy Fleetwood +4100
- Sepp Straka +4100
- Joaquin Niemann +4100
- Patrick Cantlay +4100
- Brooks Koepka +4100
- Sam Burns +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Ben Griffin +5000
- Robert MacIntyre +5000
- Corey Conners +5500
- Cameron Young +7000
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Adam Scott +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
- Tony Finau +7000
- Jason Day +7000
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- JJ Spaun +7000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Sahith Theegala +10000
- Harris English +10000
- Patrick Reed +10000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Wyndham Clark +10000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Alex Noren +10000