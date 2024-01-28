"So stoked for you!!" - Fans react to Matthieu Pavon winning the Farmers Insurance Open 2024

Matthieu Pavon fired a 3-under par 69 on Saturday and aggregated at 13-under to win the Farmers Insurance Open, beating Nicolai Hojgaard by one stroke.

Pavon was one stroke behind the lead ahead of the final round and then bogeyed the first hole of the day. However, he recovered well, sinking four birdies in the next fifteen holes. On the penultimate hole, he sank a bogey but sealed the victory with an eight-foot birdie putt on par 5, the 18th hole.

This was Pavon's first-ever title on the PGA Tour, as he became the first-ever Frenchman to win on the Tour in the modern era.

Fans online were elated with Pavon's win and extended their wishes to him. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Collage golfer last week DP World player this week the PGAT is washed up"

"Great golf course. Great finish. Great win great story. Crowds were great. Way better than watching Pat Perez and Taylor Gooch shotgun starting in shorts!"

"Year of the youngins?😤"

"Congratulations! That was a great finish."

"Let’s go brother!!!! So stoked for you!! @matthieupavon"

"Man that recovery after the bunker shot was so good. Congrats"

"I’m a pga fan but this was so boring to watch lol who???"

"Stumbled on 17, but stood tall on 18. Great tournament & win."

"He cheated on 14"

"Dude took his cap off and shook hands with the troops on multiples holes.. class act"

"Really great play - and good to see so many of these up and coming players chasing leaderboards on Sundays. But sports leagues excel when the sport’s best are on the biggest stage. Worry the tour is losing a little bit of shine - think effects of the LIV split are catching up"

"That clutchness for his 3rd on 18 was absolutely nuts. 👏🏽"

"Super . Quel suspens sur ce trou 18. BRAVO bravo"

"In terms of short putts this was a terrible tournament all week. But France is still gonna be partying after @matthieupavon victory."

"Third shot on 18 was nuts"

"It was deserved for that 3rd shot into 18. No guts? No glory. 👏"

"Congrats, gutsy shot on 18! I would have needed a shovel to get out of that rough 👌🏼😂"

"Thank goodness LIV starts this coming week. This is embarrassing!"

"Qué grande!!!"

How much prize money did Matthieu Pavon receive for winning the Farmers Insurance Open?

The purse size of the Farmers Insurance Open was $9 million, and Matthieu Pavon bagged $1.56 million for the win. Here's a look at the payouts for the players:

1. Max Homa (-13): $1,566,000

2. Keegan Bradley (-11): $948,300

3. Collin Morikawa (-10): $600,300

T4. Sungjae Im (-9): $366,125

T4. Sahith Theegala (-9): $366,125

T4. Sam Ryder (-9): $366,125

T7. Jason Day (-8): $282,750

T7. Jon Rahm (-8): $282,750

T9. Hideki Matsuyama (-7): $245,775

T9. Tony Finau (-7): $245,775

T11. Taylor Moore (-5): $210,975

T11. Rickie Fowler (-5): $210,975

T13. Erik Barnes (-4): $160,515

T13. Xander Schauffele (-4): $160,515

T13. Jimmy Walker (-4): $160,515

T13. Joseph Bramlett (-4): $160,515

T13. Sam Stevens (-4): $160,515

T18. Kevin Tway (-3): $128,325

T18. Justin Rose (-3): $128,325