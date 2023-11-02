College golf camp aimed at transforming recruitment for players launched in the US

College golf camps are opportunities for young golfers to develop a keen interest in golf and improve their skills. The camps run throughout the country and play a vital role in the recruiting process of golfers. For the players looking to make it to the top-notch programs or Division III schools, these camps act as stepping stones.

College golf camps were created by Joshua Jacobs in June 2021 as he wanted to reinvigorate it. He also endorsed golf coaches of the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Speaking about different golf camps, Jacobs said (via Golf Week):

“Golf is a lot different than a quarterback camp or a running back camp. There really can be these intimate engagements where these coaches can really learn a lot about not only the player and the family they may spend four years with, but also the way they think around the golf course.”

He went on to add that these camps will help the kids to become better players. Adding to his statement, Jacobs said:

“You’re breaking down the barrier between juniors and coaches. Coaches, they’re going to tell it like it is and what college golf is all about, navigating the process, the recruiting process to college golf, and how to find your fit."

Joshua Jacobs aims to create 100 College golf camps by 2024

College golf camps have witnessed exponential growth in the last few years. There were just three camps in 2021 and the last year was 28. Joshua Jacobs aims to create 60 CGX camps by the end of 2023 and around 125 in 2024.

At the college level, these camps assist in the process of recruiting golfers. They are individually personalized and the golf and coach ratio works in 8:1 while the top 100 receives 6:1.

Joshua revealed that golfers are getting stimulated by practice rounds and tournaments with coaches to improve their game. He said (via Golf Week):

“They’re getting simulated practice rounds and tournament rounds with these coaches. They are walking fairways with coaches. They are learning about how to prepare for a golf tournament. They are learning about course management and strategy which is something that every single college coach will tell you is the number one weakness of junior golfers.”

Mike Small, who works as an Illinois Men's golf coach, said that they are working to help kids become better players. He said:

“As coaches, we use our time at these camps to help the kids become better players and, the better we get to know them as people – beyond just watching shots, swing speeds and short game skills, the more we can help them."

It is important to note that the College golf camps currently works for players aged between 10 to 18.