College golfer who heckled Rory McIlroy issues apology for his actions

Rory McIlroy was involved in an incident with a college golfer ahead of the Players Championship. During a practice round, a University of Texas student watched McIlroy hit one into the water and proceeded to heckle him. He is now apologizing.

The college golfer, Luke Potter, reportedly brought up McIlroy's infamous 2011 Masters collapse in which he struggled on the back nine and handed the trophy away in the process.

Via Golf Channel, the golfer who had his phone taken away by McIlroy and was eventually removed from the grounds, said:

“Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it. I apologize for it. That’s about all that needs to be said. … It’s just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologize.”

He also said:

“He’s a great player, and I wish him the best.”

McIlroy was asked after his opening round if he would comment on the incident. A reporter asked if it was okay to ask him about the heckling, and McIlroy said no. When pressed, he said:

"Because I don’t want you to."

Another reporter attempted to slyly rephrase the question and ask McIlroy again, but the Irishman simply said in response that he was "very happy" after having shot a 67 in the opening round at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy was one shot back of the lead after round one, and at the time of writing, he is still one stroke back of Min Woo Lee, albeit after shaving five more strokes off through 16 holes.

College golfer's coach laments Rory McIlroy incident

Luke Potter decided to heckle Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, a decision that backfired spectacularly. He was punished, lost his phone (but got it back later), and had to leave the practice round.

Luke Potter heckled Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

He also drew some frustration from his coach. Texas coach John Fields said via ESPN:

"He's got a hole in his heart. He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this fashion."

Nevertheless, it was a difficult moment for him as a coach and mentor to Potter. He said:

"With regards to our University of Texas program, I mean it's an embarrassing moment. It is particularly sensitive to me because our program is built on respect for the game, and I would tell you that we coach 18- to 22-year-olds on a normal basis and they don't always make the right call, and that's my responsibility as a coach, and when they do make a mistake, it's a learning moment."

The player reportedly also sent a written letter of apology to Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, and others involved. The coach did not reveal if Potter would be disciplined within the team.

