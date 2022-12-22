Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala join 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala, and Cameron Young will be appearing in the in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will go from January 4 to 8. The Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will take place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, now consists of the top 30 players from the final FedExCup standings who qualified for the past year’s TOUR Championship along with the previous calendar year winners.

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala 2022 season highlights

Sahith Theegla will be playing his first Sentry Tournament of Champions

Collin Morikawa has five top-5 finishes in the 20 events he participated in 2022. Morikawa's best finish of the year was T2 at The Genesis Invitational in February. At last year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, he had a T5 finish. At Masters, the 25-year-old ended at fifth. He also finished T5 at the U.S. Open followed by T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Morikawa reached the FedEx Cup Playoff for the fourth time in a row, and he also qualified for the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive year. He finished 21st in the FedEx Cup standings. Morikawa will be looking to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the first time. He has appeared there thrice and has had a top-10 finish each time.

Adam Scott will be appearing at The Plantation Course in Kapalua for the eighth time. The Australian native hasn't won there, but he has four top-10 finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Scott finished in the top-10 four times in 2022, which include T4 at The Genesis Invitational,T-5 finishes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and T9 at the World Golf Championships.

Adam Scott made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. With this, he became the second player to achieve this in the FedEx Cup era. The 42-year-old also reached the TOUR Championship for the ninth time. He concluded with the 25th position in the FedEx Cup standings, which earned him one of the automatic qualifying spots for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Sahith Theegala will be making his debut at the The Plantation Course in Kapalua.The 25-year-old had an impressive rookie season on the PGA Tour where he made seven top-10 finishes and also made his first TOUR Championship appearance.

Theegla finished T-2 at the Travelers Championship and the RSM Classic. He also finished T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and had a T5 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Theegala recently won the QBE Shootout alongside Tom Hoge.

Cameron Young won the 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, a season where he had four runner-up finishes and made his first TOUR Championship appearance. Young had T2 finishes at The Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and 2nd at The Open Championship. Young ended No. 9 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Other players who finished in the Top 30 FedEx standings like Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Scott Stallings, and Aaron Wise will be feauting in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

