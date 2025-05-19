Collin Morikawa backs Scottie Scheffler after hilarious trophy mix up at PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship ended with World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claiming a win at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. While Scheffler was all smiles after his dominant win, a hilarious incident involving him led to the golf world having a hearty laugh.

When Scheffler was presented with the PGA Championship trophy, he lifted it high in the air only for the lid to fall. This led to many members of the golf community bursting into hearty laughter. However, the one person who backed the 2025 PGA Championship winner is Collin Morikawa.

On X (formerly Twitter), Morikawa quote-tweeted a video of Scottie Scheffler's mishap and wrote:

"Yes. Yes it does. Congrats Scottie 👊🏼"

You can check Collin Morikawa's tweet below:

It must be noted that Collin Morikawa himself is not a stranger when it comes to mishaps at the PGA Championship. Back in 2020, when Morikawa was 23 years old, he won his first Major championship - The PGA Championship. However, like Scheffler, Morikawa also made sure to leave fans laughing.

When Morikawa lifted the PGA Championship trophy 5 years before Scheffler, the lid of his trophy also fell off. This incident explains Morikawa's tweet after Scheffler's hilarious mishap on Sunday. While Scheffler was able to win the PGA Championship, Morikawa ended up finishing T50.

How much did Scottie Scheffler & Collin Morikawa each earn at the 2025 PGA Championship?

The 2025 PGA Championship had a total purse of $19,000,000. While Scottie Scheffler earned the lion's share for his victory ($3,420,000), Collin Morikawa made $40,674 for finishing T50. Here is a detailed look at the payout each golfer received at the 2025 PGA Championship:

1 Scottie Scheffler -11 $3,420,000

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -6 $1,418,667

T2 Harris English -6 $1,418,667

T2 Davis Riley -6 $1,418,667

T5 Taylor Pendrith -5 $694,700

T5 Jhonattan Vegas -5 $694,700

T5 J.T. Poston -5 $694,700

T8 Joaquín Niemann -4 $415,262

T8 Ben Griffin -4 $415,262

T8 Denny McCarthy -4 $415,262

T8 Ryan Gerard -4 $415,262

T8 Joe Highsmith -4 $415,262

T8 Keegan Bradley -4 $415,262

T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 $415,262

T8 Jon Rahm -4 $415,262

T8 Si Woo Kim -4 $415,262

T17 Alex Noren -3 $290,230

T17 Matt Wallace -3 $290,230

T19 Sam Burns -2 $190,109

T19 Corey Conners -2 $190,109

T19 Beau Hossler -2 $190,109

T19 Aaron Rai -2 $190,109

T19 Taylor Moore -2 $190,109

T19 Harry Hall -2 $190,109

T19 Cam Davis -2 $190,109

T19 Adam Scott -2 $190,109

T19 Tony Finau -2 $190,109

T28 Xander Schauffele -1 $115,820

T28 Marco Penge -1 $115,820

T28 Viktor Hovland -1 $115,820

T28 Alex Smalley -1 $115,820

T28 Ryan Fox -1 $115,820

T33 Daniel Berger E $89,193

T33 Thorbjorn Olesen E $89,193

T33 Maverick McNealy E $89,193

T33 Max Greyserman E $89,193

T37 Richard Bland 1 $75,378

T37 J.J. Spaun 1 $75,378

T37 Ryo Hisatsune 1 $75,378

T37 Lucas Glover 1 $75,378

T41 Nicolai Hojgaard 2 $60,677

T41 Tommy Fleetwood 2 $60,677

T41 Nico Echavarria 2 $60,677

T41 Eric Cole 2 $60,677

T41 Michael Thorbjornsen 2 $60,677

T41 Matthieu Pavon 2 $60,677

T47 Rory McIlroy 3 $49,190

T47 Cameron Young 3 $49,190

T47 Robert MacIntyre 3 $49,190

T50 Kevin Yu 4 $40,674

T50 Collin Morikawa 4 $40,674

T50 Tom McKibbin 4 $40,674

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 $40,674

T50 Wyndham Clark 4 $40,674

T55 Chris Kirk 5 $32,138

T55 Brian Campbell 5 $32,138

T55 Michael Kim 5 $32,138

T55 Rafael Campos 5 $32,138

T55 Garrick Higgo 5 $32,138

T60 Brian Harman 6 $27,015

T60 Justin Lower 6 $27,015

T60 Sam Stevens 6 $27,015

T60 Luke Donald 6 $27,015

T60 Tyrrell Hatton 6 $27,015

T60 Max Homa 6 $27,015

T60 David Puig 6 $27,015

T67 Sergio Garcia 7 $24,927

T67 Austin Eckroat 7 $24,927

T67 Rasmus Hojgaard 7 $24,927

70 Stephan Jaeger 8 $24,240

71 Tom Kim 9 $23,940

T72 Bud Cauley 10 $23,660

T72 Elvis Smylie 10 $23,660

74 Byeong Hun An 13 $23,420

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More