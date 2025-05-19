Collin Morikawa backs Scottie Scheffler after hilarious trophy mix up at PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship ended with World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claiming a win at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. While Scheffler was all smiles after his dominant win, a hilarious incident involving him led to the golf world having a hearty laugh.
When Scheffler was presented with the PGA Championship trophy, he lifted it high in the air only for the lid to fall. This led to many members of the golf community bursting into hearty laughter. However, the one person who backed the 2025 PGA Championship winner is Collin Morikawa.
On X (formerly Twitter), Morikawa quote-tweeted a video of Scottie Scheffler's mishap and wrote:
"Yes. Yes it does. Congrats Scottie 👊🏼"
You can check Collin Morikawa's tweet below:
It must be noted that Collin Morikawa himself is not a stranger when it comes to mishaps at the PGA Championship. Back in 2020, when Morikawa was 23 years old, he won his first Major championship - The PGA Championship. However, like Scheffler, Morikawa also made sure to leave fans laughing.
When Morikawa lifted the PGA Championship trophy 5 years before Scheffler, the lid of his trophy also fell off. This incident explains Morikawa's tweet after Scheffler's hilarious mishap on Sunday. While Scheffler was able to win the PGA Championship, Morikawa ended up finishing T50.
How much did Scottie Scheffler & Collin Morikawa each earn at the 2025 PGA Championship?
The 2025 PGA Championship had a total purse of $19,000,000. While Scottie Scheffler earned the lion's share for his victory ($3,420,000), Collin Morikawa made $40,674 for finishing T50. Here is a detailed look at the payout each golfer received at the 2025 PGA Championship:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler -11 $3,420,000
- T2 Bryson DeChambeau -6 $1,418,667
- T2 Harris English -6 $1,418,667
- T2 Davis Riley -6 $1,418,667
- T5 Taylor Pendrith -5 $694,700
- T5 Jhonattan Vegas -5 $694,700
- T5 J.T. Poston -5 $694,700
- T8 Joaquín Niemann -4 $415,262
- T8 Ben Griffin -4 $415,262
- T8 Denny McCarthy -4 $415,262
- T8 Ryan Gerard -4 $415,262
- T8 Joe Highsmith -4 $415,262
- T8 Keegan Bradley -4 $415,262
- T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 $415,262
- T8 Jon Rahm -4 $415,262
- T8 Si Woo Kim -4 $415,262
- T17 Alex Noren -3 $290,230
- T17 Matt Wallace -3 $290,230
- T19 Sam Burns -2 $190,109
- T19 Corey Conners -2 $190,109
- T19 Beau Hossler -2 $190,109
- T19 Aaron Rai -2 $190,109
- T19 Taylor Moore -2 $190,109
- T19 Harry Hall -2 $190,109
- T19 Cam Davis -2 $190,109
- T19 Adam Scott -2 $190,109
- T19 Tony Finau -2 $190,109
- T28 Xander Schauffele -1 $115,820
- T28 Marco Penge -1 $115,820
- T28 Viktor Hovland -1 $115,820
- T28 Alex Smalley -1 $115,820
- T28 Ryan Fox -1 $115,820
- T33 Daniel Berger E $89,193
- T33 Thorbjorn Olesen E $89,193
- T33 Maverick McNealy E $89,193
- T33 Max Greyserman E $89,193
- T37 Richard Bland 1 $75,378
- T37 J.J. Spaun 1 $75,378
- T37 Ryo Hisatsune 1 $75,378
- T37 Lucas Glover 1 $75,378
- T41 Nicolai Hojgaard 2 $60,677
- T41 Tommy Fleetwood 2 $60,677
- T41 Nico Echavarria 2 $60,677
- T41 Eric Cole 2 $60,677
- T41 Michael Thorbjornsen 2 $60,677
- T41 Matthieu Pavon 2 $60,677
- T47 Rory McIlroy 3 $49,190
- T47 Cameron Young 3 $49,190
- T47 Robert MacIntyre 3 $49,190
- T50 Kevin Yu 4 $40,674
- T50 Collin Morikawa 4 $40,674
- T50 Tom McKibbin 4 $40,674
- T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 $40,674
- T50 Wyndham Clark 4 $40,674
- T55 Chris Kirk 5 $32,138
- T55 Brian Campbell 5 $32,138
- T55 Michael Kim 5 $32,138
- T55 Rafael Campos 5 $32,138
- T55 Garrick Higgo 5 $32,138
- T60 Brian Harman 6 $27,015
- T60 Justin Lower 6 $27,015
- T60 Sam Stevens 6 $27,015
- T60 Luke Donald 6 $27,015
- T60 Tyrrell Hatton 6 $27,015
- T60 Max Homa 6 $27,015
- T60 David Puig 6 $27,015
- T67 Sergio Garcia 7 $24,927
- T67 Austin Eckroat 7 $24,927
- T67 Rasmus Hojgaard 7 $24,927
- 70 Stephan Jaeger 8 $24,240
- 71 Tom Kim 9 $23,940
- T72 Bud Cauley 10 $23,660
- T72 Elvis Smylie 10 $23,660
- 74 Byeong Hun An 13 $23,420