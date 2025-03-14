Collin Morikawa calls out Brandel Chamblee and other golf insiders over recent criticism: "I don't regret anything I said"

Collin Morikawa spoke with the media after a strong second round at The Players Championship. Following a seven-under-par 65 on Friday, he addressed recent criticism over not speaking to the media after last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Last Sunday, Morikawa lost by one shot to Russell Henley after leading for most of the final round. After the round, he left without speaking to the media. Subsequently, golf analyst Brandel Chamblee disapproved of his "media-ducking," claiming that it deprived fans and sponsors of information.

PGATOUR.com's Paul Hodowanic posted a video of Morikawa's comments on X on Friday.

"Then I just want to add one more thing. I might bite my tongue after saying this, but to the Brandel Chamblees, to the Paul McGinleys, to the Rocco Mediates of the world, I don't regret anything I said. You know, it might have been a little bit harsh that I don't owe anyone, but I don't owe anyone. I respect the fans. I'm very thankful for them. I'm grateful. It makes me emotional, but it's just -- it hurts to hear people say this, and especially you guys, because I finished the round and I went to go sign for 10 minutes, 15 minutes for all the people after," Morikawa said in the video.

"Not a single person from media went to go follow me because, I don't know. But that's me. So for people to be calling me out is -- it's interesting. It just, it doesn't show anything. I mean, look, I get what you guys are saying. But I was there. I was signing for every single person right after the round, whether they wanted it or not. I finished second. They could care less. But yeah, I'm going to leave it at that, all right? So thank you guys," Collin Morikawa added.

The lead is well within reach for the two-time major champion, who will be hoping to capture his maiden Players Championship trophy.

Collin Morikawa eyes The Players Championship title after an intense first two rounds

Morikawa at The Players Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Collin Morikawa is off to a strong start through the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass, putting himself in contention heading into the weekend.

With some golfers still on the course, Morikawa is in the clubhouse at nine-under-par through two rounds, which puts him two shots behind the leaders in the clubhouse.

Rory McIlroy is tied in the clubhouse with Morikawa at nine under par, while J.J. Spaun is at 10 under par. Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are the leaders in the clubhouse at 11 under par.

Collin Morikawa is off to a hot start in 2025, having made the cut at every event he's played this year. He finished in solo second at both The Sentry in January and at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old aims to capture his first PGA Tour win this week since the Zozo Championship 2023.

