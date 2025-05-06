Collin Morikawa calls wife Katherine a 'badass' after her big athletic win

Collin Morikawa called his wife, Katherine, "a badass" after her athletic victory in her area of expertise. She won a marathon, and Morikawa shared about it on his social media handle.

In the Instagram post, the golfer shared a photo of themselves, and Katherine could be seen holding her medal in the picture. He captioned it, writing:

“She’s a badass.”

Not only did Collin support Katherine, but she has also been by the golfer's side in his ups and downs. He shared about it after his 2020 maiden major triumph, via Bunkered:

“Kat has been by my side through it all…She would hate me if I didn’t say this, but I didn’t start winning in college until she showed up in my life, so thanks Kat…Whenever she’s there, it always just gets me away from golf. She knows how I’m feeling after golf, like you said, she’s played collegiately, she knows golf can take a toll on you, whether it’s a good or bad day.”

He continued, “She’s on that same swing of if we’re playing well or not well, but, yeah, I’m very lucky to have her. Having someone at dinner makes things a lot nicer than sitting down there at the hotel by myself.”

While Katherine won a marathon, Collin Morikawa couldn't make the cutline at the Zurich Classic, and his best finish was a T2 in 2025, as of now.

How did Collin Morikawa perform in the 2025 season?

Collin Morikawa had three top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T2 at the Sentry Tournament with 32 under, a T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with 10 under and a T10 at the Players Championship with 7 under. His last tournament was the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he failed to make the cutline after two rounds.

Here's a list of Morikawa's 2025 PGA Tour performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T2, 66-65-62-67, 260 (-32)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T17, 69-67-71-70, 277 (-11)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T17, 73-72-73-67, 285 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T2, 71-68-67-72, 278 (-10)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T10, 70-65-77-69, 281 (-7)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T14, 72-69-72-72, 285 (-3)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 69-66-77-69, 281 (-3)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the TPC Louisiana: Missed cut

Collin Morikawa's best finish was a T2 last year at the Memorial Tournament with 7 under and a T2 at the TOUR Championship with 26 under, respectively.

