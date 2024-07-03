Collin Morikawa details the problem with asking Tiger Woods, other pros about the ‘secret’ to winning

27-year-old Collin Morikawa is yet to register a win in 2024. However, he has experienced his fair share on the tour in the past. Morikawa has won six events on the PGA Tour including two Majors - the 2020 PGA Championship and The Open Championship 2021.

Recently, during an appearance on The Smylie Show, Collin Morikawa was asked about asking pros like Tiger Woods about the secret of winning. While Morikawa acknowledged he had a great list of players to ask, he also mentioned the problems with asking about the secret to win.

Morikawa said:

"I got Scottie, I got Rory, I got Tiger, I mean, dude, I got a great crew to ask on how to win tournaments. I think everyone's different. And when I look back at my wins, to me winning is not about how do I do this, it's not like, oh, how do you win? I don't think anyone can write a book on how to win." [51:17]

Morikawa further mentioned that there is no secret to winning, but when he looks back at his wins, he feels that the flow of the day is important. He added that showing up on Sundays and going off is what matters. He further hoped that he would be able to go on a tear in the next two months.

Collin Morikawa wishes to go on a tear like Scottie Scheffler

The 2024 PGA Tour has been nothing short of spectacular for Scottie Scheffler. He has registered six wins this season, the most recent at the Travelers Championship. He also won a Major, finishing first at the Masters Tournament.

Collin Morikawa during the final round of the PGA Travelers Championship [Image via USA Today]

Collin Morikawa spoke about emulating what Scottie Scheffler has done in an appearance on The Smylie Show, sharing that he hopes to find the groove to put together four rounds of good golf.

The young player said:

"So hopefully this next two months, to end the season, hopefully I can just kind of go on a little tear, similar to obviously what Scottie's been doing but (also) to what Victor did last year. And just find a groove on putting together four really good rounds of closing out golf tournaments." [52:31]

Here are some highlights from Morikawa's most recent outing on the PGA Tour:

Even though Collin Morikawa hasn't managed to win on the PGA Tour this season, he was able to achieve some great finishes. His best came at The Memorial Tournament where he landed second behind Scottie Scheffler. Before that, he finished 4th at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

