Collin Morikawa not fully satisfied with swing despite topping approach stats at Rocket Classic: "Timing of things isn’t quite there yet" 

Collin Morikawa opened up about his swing at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The American golfer posted a third-round 68, bringing his total to 15-under-par and placing him in a tie for tenth.

Ad

Ahead of the final round of the PGA Tour event, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 28, he reflected on his performance on Saturday. Collin Morikawa talked about struggles with his shots, saying (via Tee Scripts):

"I'm playing a slightly different shot than I would ideally like, but there comes a point where I just have to stop fighting it and I just have to go out and play golf. It's frustrating because some of the shots that I will have, I know what I can do but they're just not performing that way.

Ad

Trending

"So I have to kind of cater to the shots I have, which is a straight ball to a two-yard draw to a two-yard fade. It's very tight dispersions, which I don't mind. I have to think a little bit differently how I approach them," he added.

When asked if he "ideally" wanted to curve it a "little more," the two-time Major winner said (via Tee Scripts):

Ad

"Ideally I'd be able to add a little more spin, a little more cut, use a little more of my hands, but just timing of things isn't quite there yet but we'll figure 2 it out at some point."

After three rounds of the Rocket Classic, Aldrich Potgieter took the lead in the game at 19-under. He played a third round of 65 and jumped four spots on the leaderboard. Andrew Putnam, the second-round co-leader, carded 69 on Saturday and slipped down one spot ahead of the final round.

Ad

Collin Morikawa shares his plans for the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic

Collin Morikawa will tee off for the final round of the Rocket Classic four strokes behind the third-round leader. He has a good chance to break his almost two-year winless streak on the PGA Tour this week.

Morikawa last tasted victory at the 2023 Zozo Championship, while earlier this season he recorded two runner-up finishes.

Ad

In the Rocket Classic post-round press conference on Saturday, Collin Morikawa opened up about his approach for the final round. He said:

"If they start reaching 20, 21, 22, it's going to take something special. But look, if I can put together what I've seen over the last three days, hopefully I can make that special day happen. Look, I know what's at stake, I want to find a way to get it done tomorrow."

The play on Sunday is scheduled to start at 6:40 a.m. ET with Quade Cummins and Cristobal Del Solar teeing it up on the first hole. Collin Morikawa will tee off with Harry Hall at 1:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the third-round leader Aldrich Potgieter will tee off with Max Greyserman at 1:55 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More