Collin Morikawa gets ‘playoffs ready’ ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship 

Collin Morikawa is all set to begin the postseason playoffs with the opening event - the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship this week. The tournament will be played from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 10.

Ad

With the event being played in less than a day in Memphis, he shared an update on his preparations.

In a recent Instagram story, the golfer shared a video of himself smashing a driver off the tee at this week's venue. Collin Morikawa's body language and strong finish indicated his confidence in his game, while the shot confirmed that he is all set to take on the challenging TPC Southwind.

He captioned the video (via Instagram @collinmorikawa):

Ad

Trending

"Playoffs ready."

Collin Morikawa shares update on his game prior to 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs (Image via Instagram @collin_morikawa)

Collin Morikawa will play the opening round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday. He will tee it up with Nick Taylore at 12:05 p.m. CDT from TPC Southwind's first hole.

Ad

The PGA Tour sensation will also be teeing it up this week with a new caddie by his side. Tony Finau's former looper, Mark Urbanek, will serve as Morikawa's fifth caddie of the season.

How many FedEx Cup points does Collin Moriakawa have?

Before starting the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Collin Morikawa sits in 19th place in the rankings. While he bears 1,427 points, Scottie Scheffler leads the list with a whopping 4,806 points.

Ad

If Morikawa retains a position inside the top 50 in the rankings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he will earn a spot to play the BMW Championship next week in Maryland.

Having played 16 events, Morikawa did not earn any FedEx Cup points in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Open Championship as he had missed the cut.

The six-time PGA Tour winner's maximum earned points in the other 14 events were an impressive 400 points. He earned it during the season-opening The Sentry by claiming solo second place with a total 72-hole score of a whopping 32 under par.

Ad

Morikawa earned 400 points a few weeks later at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The tournament saw the 28-year-old bag the second spot with rounds of 71, 68, 67, and 72, totaling 10-under par.

He earned the fewest points this year at the RBC Heritage. With rounds of 69, 66, 77, and 69, Collin Morikawa tied for 54th place, his worst finish of the year. He earned a mere 9.536 points for his efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More