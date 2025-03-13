Collin Morikawa gives a priceless reaction to caddie making an ace on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

Collin Morikawa jumped in surprise after seeing his caddie, J.J. Jakovac, make an ace on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. This week, the American is preparing for The Players Championship, scheduled to start on Thursday, March 13.

Ad

Ahead of that on Wednesday, March 12, during an annual Caddie Contest event, Collin Morikawa's caddie had an impressive outing as he stunned the people with his marvelous ace on the par-3 17th hole.

The two-time major winner reacted to his caddie’s shot as seen in an adorable video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the clip, Morikawa was recording for his caddie’s shot and as he made the hole-in-one, the golfer had a priceless reaction as he celebrated the big shot. In disbelief of the shot, Morikawa remarked:

Ad

Trending

"Are you kidding me?"

The video is captioned:

"Does it get better than this?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Collin Morikawa is coming for this week's event as one of the tournament's favorite contenders to win the title.

What are Collin Morikawa's odds to win The Players 2025?

Coming off from a solo runner-up finish at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, Collin Morikawa has been in great form heading into this week's event at the TPC Sawgrass. As per CBS Sports, he is among the top five favorites to win 2025 The Players Championship, with odds of 16-1.

Ad

Morikawa has been enjoying quite an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025, having two runner-up finishes so far out of the four tournaments he played.

The number one contender for the title is unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler, as he returned to defend his title and has the odds of 9/2, followed by Rory McIlroy, who had earlier this year won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and has the odds of 7-1 to clinch The Players.

Ad

Ludvig Åberg won the Genesis Invitational last month, and following his recent success on the PGA Tour, he also has a good chance to clinch the title at the TPC Sawgrass and has odds of 14-1.

Collin Morikawa shared his excitement to play this week, in a pre-tournament press conference on March 11, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I honestly think it's one of the best golf courses we play all year, not just from the conditions but just how it tests your game. You have to be on in all aspects from the tee to the green, putting. Nothing's easy. There's some courses out there -- I mean, last week, one of those courses you just can't let up even if it's a par-5. Bogeys can come in an instant. This is one of those."

At The Players, Morikawa will play the first two rounds in a group with Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback