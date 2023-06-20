Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama headline injury report list for the Travelers Championship 2023

The 2023 Travelers Championship is set to begin on Thursday, June 22, but some of the prominent players, like Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama, are dealing with injury concerns. Fans will have to wait to see if their favorite stars will get fitness clearance in a couple of days.

Morikawa has been struggling with back problems for some time now. He had withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament's final round due to the spasm. He said that the problem started when he was doing some exercise in the gym during the event's week.

However, Morikawa declared himself fit enough to play at the US Open, where he finished tied for 14th.

"We are swinging fine; there is no pain, swinging great," Morikawa told the media last week, as per sbnation.com.

Matsuyama also has a few injury concerns. As per the Golf Injury Report, he is dealing with multiple issues in his back, neck, wrist, and ankles. It was reported last week that the golfer was dealing with some neck issues during the practice round of the US Open.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA @TrackingHideki twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hideki Matsuyama said his neck is still bothering him but it's getting better. He hasn't been pushing himself too hard in practice and is in good spirits heading into the US Open. #LACC Hideki Matsuyama said his neck is still bothering him but it's getting better. He hasn't been pushing himself too hard in practice and is in good spirits heading into the US Open. #LACC @TrackingHideki twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, the 2021 Masters champion went on to play all four days at LACC and finished T32. If Matsuyama plays this week, it will be his first appearance at the Travelers Championship.

Not just Morikawa and Matsuyama, but several other players are doubtful for the upcoming Travelers Championship due to the injury.

Here's the list of all the players struggling with injury concerns (as per the Golf Injury Report) ahead of the Travelers Championship:

Collin Morikawa: (Back)

Hideki Matsuyama: (Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankles)

Tom Kim: (Wrist)

Jason Day: (Vertigo/Wrist)

Aaron Wise: (Mental Health) WD

Kevin Yu: (Knee)

C.T. Pan: (Wrist)

J.B Holmes: (Back)

James Hahn: (Neck)

Byeong Hun An: (Wrist)

Charley Hoffman: (Cancer)

Lee Hodges: (Wrist)

Lanto Griffin: (Back/Ribs)

Taylor Moore: (Undisclosed)

Kevin Kisner: (Undisclosed)

Ryan Brehm: (Arm)

Peter Malnati: (Back)

Brendon Todd: (Shoulder)

David Lingmerth: (Back)

Adam Svensson: (Undisclosed)

Davis Riley: (Undisclosed)

Troy Merritt: (Undisclosed)

Stephan Jaeger: (Undisclosed)

Dylan Frittelli: (Undisclosed) WD

Alex Noren: (Undisclosed) WD

Taylor Montgomery: (Undisclosed) WD

Who is playing in the Travelers Championship 2023?

The Travelers Championship 2023 will take place from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25, at TPC River Highlands. 156 players will compete for the purse size of $20 million.

Here's the possible field for the Travelers Championship 2023:

Aaron Rai

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Andrew Svoboda

Austin Eckroat

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Benjamin James

Billy Horschel

Brandon Wu

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harry Hall

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

J.B. Holmes

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kevin Yu

Kramer Hickok

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Ludvig Aberg

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matt NeSmith

Matt Wallace

Matthias Schwab

Max Homa

Max McGreevy

Michael Kim

Michael Thorbjornsen

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Nick Watney

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Malnati

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Bennett

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Detry

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyson Alexander

Viktor Hovland

Vincent Norrman

Webb Simpson

Will Gordon

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson

