Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama headline injury report list for the Travelers Championship 2023

The 2023 Travelers Championship is set to begin on Thursday, June 22, but some of the prominent players, like Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama, are dealing with injury concerns. Fans will have to wait to see if their favorite stars will get fitness clearance in a couple of days.
Morikawa has been struggling with back problems for some time now. He had withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament's final round due to the spasm. He said that the problem started when he was doing some exercise in the gym during the event's week.
However, Morikawa declared himself fit enough to play at the US Open, where he finished tied for 14th.
"We are swinging fine; there is no pain, swinging great," Morikawa told the media last week, as per sbnation.com.
Matsuyama also has a few injury concerns. As per the Golf Injury Report, he is dealing with multiple issues in his back, neck, wrist, and ankles. It was reported last week that the golfer was dealing with some neck issues during the practice round of the US Open.
However, the 2021 Masters champion went on to play all four days at LACC and finished T32. If Matsuyama plays this week, it will be his first appearance at the Travelers Championship.
Not just Morikawa and Matsuyama, but several other players are doubtful for the upcoming Travelers Championship due to the injury.
Here's the list of all the players struggling with injury concerns (as per the Golf Injury Report) ahead of the Travelers Championship:
- Collin Morikawa: (Back)
- Hideki Matsuyama: (Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankles)
- Tom Kim: (Wrist)
- Jason Day: (Vertigo/Wrist)
- Aaron Wise: (Mental Health) WD
- Kevin Yu: (Knee)
- C.T. Pan: (Wrist)
- J.B Holmes: (Back)
- James Hahn: (Neck)
- Byeong Hun An: (Wrist)
- Charley Hoffman: (Cancer)
- Lee Hodges: (Wrist)
- Lanto Griffin: (Back/Ribs)
- Taylor Moore: (Undisclosed)
- Kevin Kisner: (Undisclosed)
- Ryan Brehm: (Arm)
- Peter Malnati: (Back)
- Brendon Todd: (Shoulder)
- David Lingmerth: (Back)
- Adam Svensson: (Undisclosed)
- Davis Riley: (Undisclosed)
- Troy Merritt: (Undisclosed)
- Stephan Jaeger: (Undisclosed)
- Dylan Frittelli: (Undisclosed) WD
- Alex Noren: (Undisclosed) WD
- Taylor Montgomery: (Undisclosed) WD
Who is playing in the Travelers Championship 2023?
The Travelers Championship 2023 will take place from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25, at TPC River Highlands. 156 players will compete for the purse size of $20 million.
Here's the possible field for the Travelers Championship 2023:
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Putnam
- Andrew Svoboda
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Benjamin James
- Billy Horschel
- Brandon Wu
- Brendon Todd
- Brian Gay
- Brian Harman
- Byeong Hun An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Chad Ramey
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Danny Willett
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Wu
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Greyson Sigg
- Harris English
- Harry Hall
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.B. Holmes
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- James Hahn
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Joel Dahmen
- Jon Rahm
- Joseph Bramlett
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Kisner
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Yu
- Kramer Hickok
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Lucas Herbert
- Ludvig Aberg
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Wallace
- Matthias Schwab
- Max Homa
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Kim
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Malnati
- Richy Werenski
- Rickie Fowler
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Henley
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Bennett
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyson Alexander
- Viktor Hovland
- Vincent Norrman
- Webb Simpson
- Will Gordon
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Zac Blair
- Zach Johnson