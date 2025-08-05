Collin Morikawa joins Xander Schauffele, others at Japanese PGAT event scheduled post FedExCup playoffs

Collin Morikawa has joined Xander Schauffele and others at the Japanese PGA Tour event, the Baycurrent Classic, which will take place from October 9-12 after the FedEx Cup playoffs. The FedEx Cup playoffs are around the corner, and the first event of the series, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will start on Thursday, August 7.In the first event, Morikawa will appear along with Schauffele and other popular golfers on the PGA Tour. Following that, the top 50 on the leaderboard will head to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 will face off at the Tour Championship. The winner of the Tour Championship will get the FedEx Cup.After the series, the Baycurrent Classic will take place at the Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Kanagawa. The official Instagram page of the tournament shared a post confirming Morikawa's presence. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, the event will also have Adam Scott. Morikawa's last professional win came in 2023 at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship, and the golfer has been winless since then.How did Collin Morikawa perform in the 2025 PGA Tour season? Collin Morikawa had nine top 20 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025. At The Sentry, he had a second-place finish, followed by the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T17. His other top-20 finishes include T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship, and T8 at the Rocket Classic.Here's a list of Collin Morikawa’s 2025 PGA Tour performances:2025 PGA Tour eventsThe Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: Second-place, 66-65-62-67, 32 underAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T17, 69-67-71-70, 11 underThe Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines ( South Course): T17, 73-72-73-67, 3 underArnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club and Lodge: Second-place, 71-68-67-72, 10 underTHE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T10, 70-65-77-69, 7 underMasters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T14, 72-69-72-72, 3 underRBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 69-66-77-69, 3 underTruist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club: T17, 63-70-72-68, 7 underPGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T50, 70-72-74-72, 4 overThe Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T20, 67-75-77-71, 2 overU.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T23, 70-74-74-70, 8 overTravelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T42, 67-71-69-72, 1 underRocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T8, 69-64-68-68, 19 underGenesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: Missed cutThe Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: Missed cut