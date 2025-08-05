  • home icon
  Collin Morikawa joins Xander Schauffele, others at Japanese PGAT event scheduled post FedExCup playoffs

Collin Morikawa joins Xander Schauffele, others at Japanese PGAT event scheduled post FedExCup playoffs

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:30 GMT
PGA Championship - Round Three - Source: Getty
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele - Source: Getty

Collin Morikawa has joined Xander Schauffele and others at the Japanese PGA Tour event, the Baycurrent Classic, which will take place from October 9-12 after the FedEx Cup playoffs. The FedEx Cup playoffs are around the corner, and the first event of the series, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will start on Thursday, August 7.

In the first event, Morikawa will appear along with Schauffele and other popular golfers on the PGA Tour. Following that, the top 50 on the leaderboard will head to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 will face off at the Tour Championship. The winner of the Tour Championship will get the FedEx Cup.

After the series, the Baycurrent Classic will take place at the Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Kanagawa. The official Instagram page of the tournament shared a post confirming Morikawa's presence.

Apart from Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, the event will also have Adam Scott. Morikawa's last professional win came in 2023 at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship, and the golfer has been winless since then.

How did Collin Morikawa perform in the 2025 PGA Tour season?

Collin Morikawa had nine top 20 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025. At The Sentry, he had a second-place finish, followed by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T17. His other top-20 finishes include T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship, and T8 at the Rocket Classic.

Here's a list of Collin Morikawa’s 2025 PGA Tour performances:

2025 PGA Tour events

  • The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: Second-place, 66-65-62-67, 32 under
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T17, 69-67-71-70, 11 under
  • The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines ( South Course): T17, 73-72-73-67, 3 under
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club and Lodge: Second-place, 71-68-67-72, 10 under
  • THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T10, 70-65-77-69, 7 under
  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T14, 72-69-72-72, 3 under
  • RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 69-66-77-69, 3 under
  • Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club: T17, 63-70-72-68, 7 under
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T50, 70-72-74-72, 4 over
  • The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T20, 67-75-77-71, 2 over
  • U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T23, 70-74-74-70, 8 over
  • Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T42, 67-71-69-72, 1 under
  • Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T8, 69-64-68-68, 19 under
  • Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: Missed cut
  • The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: Missed cut
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

