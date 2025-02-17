Collin Morikawa jumps in to congratulate Tommy Fleetwood’s unbelievable ace at Tiger Woods’ TGL

Collin Morikawa wasted no time congratulating Tommy Fleetwood on social media after an unbelievable ace on a par four by the latter during practice for TGL. Fleetwood stunned everyone by holing out from the tee, and as if that wasn’t enough, he nearly repeated the incredible feat during the live match against Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

Ad

Collin Morikawa's appreciative reaction came after Golf.com posted the video on their X handle with the caption:

"TOMMY FLEETWOOD PAR 4 ACE DURING TGL WARMUPS!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Still image from Collin Morikawa’s X handle: @collin_morikawa

Fleetwood’s addition to Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) has strengthened an already talented squad featuring Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala. The English golfer has been in fine form, winning the 2024 Dubai Invitational by edging out Rory McIlroy. That victory marked his seventh DP World Tour title, adding to his impressive record as he competes in TGL.

Ad

LAGC, one of six teams in TGL, is co-owned by Serena and Venus Williams, along with Alexis Ohanian. Their backing reflects the growing appeal of the league, which combines elite golfing talent with innovative technology to engage fans in a new way.

TGL, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is set to revolutionize the sport by bringing fast-paced, high-energy competition to a new audience. The league’s matches are played at the cutting-edge SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, providing a unique experience for viewers.

Ad

Fleetwood’s incredible shot and Morikawa’s praise exemplify the high level of competition and sportsmanship in TGL. As the season unfolds, fans can look forward to more exciting moments from some of the best golfers in the world.

Rising star Collin Morikawa's major wins and achievements

Collin Morikawa has quickly become one of the biggest names in golf. Since turning professional in 2019, he has won multiple titles, including two major championships. His calm approach, sharp iron play, and ability to perform under pressure have made him a standout player.

Ad

Morikawa’s first major win came at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. Playing in just his second major, he delivered a brilliant final round, including an unforgettable eagle on the 16th hole. At 23 years of age, he became the third-youngest PGA Championship winner.

In 2021, he added another historic victory at The Open Championship at Royal St George’s. Making his tournament debut, he played with confidence and composure to lift the Claret Jug. This made him the first golfer to win two different majors on debut.

Ad

That same year, Morikawa also won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, becoming the first American to top the Race to Dubai rankings. His success continued as he helped Team USA win the Ryder Cup in 2021, contributing important points to the dominant victory over Europe.

Morikawa’s achievements prove his consistency and talent. His iron play is considered among the best in the world, often compared to legends like Tiger Woods. With a smooth swing and strong mindset, he remains a serious contender in every tournament he competes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback