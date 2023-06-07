Collin Morikawa likes Maverick McNealy’s post giving PGA officials “benefit of the doubt” for LIV deal

Collin Morikawa "liked" a post on Instagram by fellow American golfer Maverick McNealy. He included a statement regarding the agreement between the PGA and LIV Golf. In the text posted, McNealy expressed that he would give "the benefit of the doubt" to the executives who made this decision.

Maverick McNealy posted his statement on Wednesday, a day after the merger was announced. A meeting was held with PGA Tour players, in which the player participated. McNealy described it that he went public with his opinion "after sleeping on this for a night."

In his statement, Mcnealy said that, true to form, he will give the PGA/PIF agreement the benefit of the doubt. He also recommended caution in analyzing the situation because the information available is still "very incomplete":

"I tend to give people the benefit of the doubt until theres indisputable evidence that cannot any longer. For the sake of argument, I'm going to treat the PIF/PGA Tour deal the same way."

"The people at the table making this deal know a heck of a lot more than I do. AND THE ENTIRE MEMBERSHIP, MEDIA, FAN BASE, AND ENTIRE GOLF WORLD HAVE VERY, VERY, VERY INCOMPLETE INFORMATION. I cannot stress how crucial this point is when making an asessment of the situation. In any decision analysis, assessing how much infermation you DO NOT know is every bit as important as assesing the Information you do know."

Collin Morikawa is not the only world golf star to react positively to this publication. At least the sensation of the moment, super-rookie Rose Zhang, also left her "like".

Rose Zhang liked McNealy's post (Image via Instagram)

What else did Maverick McNealy say about the merger?

Maverick McNealy stated that this was the "best possible outcome" under the circumstances. He felt that Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour leadership should be "trusted", considering "that they are in fact acting in our best interest". Although, he reiterated, he does so "looking through an optimistic lens towards this deal".

Maverick McNealy insisted that his persistence in giving "the benefit of the doubt" to the LIV/PGA deal will depend on the information that is released as time goes on. He said:

"As more information comes out, I'm sure my and everyone else's judgments and assessments ofthe situation wil change. I think is unwise (and logically and analytically incorect) to jump to assumptions without considering al the information we do not know."

"I just sincerely hope that the information we do not know will point us to the conclusion that this was the correct decision. Only time will tell."

McNealy expressed his opinions regarding the trust that should be placed in the PGA board. However, Maverick McNealy did not fail to cite doubts and questions about the immediate future.

Aspects such as the structure of the agreement and the organizational restructuring of professional golf were, according to McNealy, not fully clarified.

The golfer did not fail to express his disagreement with the abruptness of the process. He also expressed resentment over fact that the players were not taken into account in making the decision.

