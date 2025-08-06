Collin Morikawa makes his fifth caddie switch of the season, hires fellow pro’s ex-bagman for the FedEx Cup

Collin Morikawa is preparing to tee off the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week. Ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the golfer has gone for yet another caddie change.In April, he split from long-time caddie JJ Jakovac, whom he had had since turning professional in 2019. Since then, Morikawa has been searching for someone permanent to fill Jakovic's shoes.The PGA Tour announced that starting Thursday, August 7, the 28-year-old golfer will be using his fifth different caddie for this current season. Collin Morikawa will have Tony Finau's long-time looper, Mark Urbanek, caddie for him at TPC Southwind.Tony Finau had split with Mark Urbanek before the 2025 Open Championship last year. Finau will also be teeing up this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship with Tim Tucker on his bag.Urbanek follows Joe Greiner, Billy Foster, and KK Limbhasut in aiding Morikawa on the golf course.How has Collin Morikawa been performing amid frequent caddie changes?Collin Morikawa will be teeing up the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship this week after two back-to-back missed cuts at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship.While he posted some good finishes this year, he struggled to maintain and carry on momentum throughout events. Having played 16 tournaments this year, he missed the cut thrice.The American golfer has posted 10 finishes in the top 25, four in the top 10, and two second-place finishes. Morikawa's best finish in the past few events has been at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for eighth place after a tied for 42nd place finish at the Travelers Championship the week prior.Here's a look at Collin Morikawa's performances on the PGA Tour so far this 2025 season (via PGA Tour):The Sentry - 2nd place (32 under par)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T17 (11 under par)Genesis Invitational - T17 (3 under par)Arnold Palmer Invitational - 2nd place (10 under par)Players Championshipp - T10 (7 under par)Masters Tournament - T14 (3 under par)RBC Heritage - T54 (3 under par)Zurich Classic of New Orleans - CUT (8 under par)Truist Championship - T17 (7 under par)PGA Championship - T50 (4 over par)Memorial Tournament - T20 (2 over par)US Open - T23 (8 over par)Travelers Championship - T42 (1 under par)Rocket Classic - T8 (19 under par)Genesis Scottish Open - CUT (4 over par)Open Championship - CUT (7 over par)He has earned $6,996,394 in Official Earnings over 16 tournaments. The six-time PGA Tour winner sits in 19th place on the FedEx Cup rankings with 1,427 points before heading into the postseason.