Collin Morikawa offers TGL-worn merch to his 700,000 followers on Instagram: Here’s how to get it 

Collin Morikawa offered TGL outfits and other goodies in an Instagram giveaway for his followers. Morikawa’s last TGL match was on February 24, when Los Angeles Golf Club defeated New York Golf Club and won the tournament with a score of 5-4.

Collin Morikawa took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video where he announced a giveaway for his 700,000 followers. In the caption of the post, the American golfer expressed his gratitude for reaching the milestone and provided the steps to enter the giveaway:

“700,000 followers!!! That’s insane, you guys are amazing and I want to show my love by doing a giveaway. To enter, you must: like this video, be following me, and guess correctly how far this shot ended up from the pin(feet and inches)...Some insight on the hole. 227 downhill, pin up front left, cut 4 iron with very little breeze into me.”

He continued, “Winner will get a signed @taylormadegolf Qi35 driver head, signed @taylormadegolf glove and a signed @adidasgolf shirt. The glove and shirt will be from next week’s @wearelagc match on March 3rd.Entries will close March 5, 8am PT. If more than one person picks the right distance, I’ll choose one winner from that group. Just remember, like I said at last weeks @tglgolf match, EVERY INCH MATTERS!”

This week, Collin Morikawa isn't playing at the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, but will play in the upcoming TGL match, which is on March 3rd between Los Angeles Golf Club and the Bay Golf Club at 3 pm EST.

Following that, the semifinals will take place on March 17 and March 18 at 7 pm ET on each day. The finals will take place on March 24 and March 25 at 9 pm and 7 pm ET, respectively.

Exploring Collin Morikawa's TGL team's performances this season

Collin Morikawa's TGL team Los Angeles Golf Club won its first match against Jupiter Links on January 14 with a score of 12-1. Following that, they clinched wins against Boston Common Golf (February 4), and New York Golf Club (February 24).

Here's the list of Los Angeles Golf Club's results so far:

2025 TGL Results

Los Angeles Golf Club won against Jupiter Links ( January 14): Score- 12-1

Los Angeles Golf Club won against Boston Common Golf ( February 4): Score- 2-6

Atlanta Drive GC won against Los Angeles Golf Club ( February 17): Score- 6-5

Los Angeles Golf Club won against New York Golf Club ( February 24): Score- 5-4

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa played in three PGA Tour events until now, and he had only one top 10 finish at the Sentry Tournament, where he landed at T2 with a score of 32 under 260.

He also played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, where he finished at T17 on both occasiona, with 11 under 277 and 3 under 285, respectively. Here's a list of all Morikawa's 2025 PGA Tour appearances:

The Sentry Tournament at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T2, 66-65-62-67, 260 (-32)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T17, 69-67-71-70, 277 (-11)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T17, 73-72-73-67, 285 (-3)

