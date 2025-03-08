Collin Morikawa opens up on being sick throughout the start of the 2025 season: "Couldn't get the work in"

Collin Morikawa discussed his recent struggles with sickness, which impacted his play in the weeks leading up to his strong start this week. The American golfer began the season with a runner-up finish at The Sentry, but then posted consecutive T17 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

Ad

Morikawa has started strong at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, and after two rounds, he was tied for third place along with Corey Conners.

During a press conference, the two-time Major winner opened up about his game and how he struggled with sickness after the season-opening event. He said that he was "pretty sick" around the Farmers Insurance Open and then played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while struggling with sickness.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of his season, Morikawa said (via ASAP Sports):

"I felt really good going to Hawaii, obviously played well. Got pretty sick around Farmers, so then I kind of went into AT&T at Pebble and then went into Torrey Pines, even at Genesis, still just kind of fighting the bug. It was like a month-long sickness where you just couldn't get the work in, didn't feel great, didn't want to, not grind but just things you knew weren't right."

Ad

He further reflected on bouncing back and having a good start to this week's event, adding:

"Finally I was able to get over that and get back into rhythm and start seeing the shots that I was seeing leading up into the beginning of the year. So it still feels really good, you never know because you work at home and home's a lot different than out here, especially on a golf course like this. You just, it's nice to see two days of just control and just kind of keep going with that."

Ad

Meanwhile, following the 36-hole gameplay at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Shane Lowry took the lead at 8-under, and has a two-stroke lead over Wyndham Clark, the first-round leader.

A look into Collin Morikawa's performance at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Morikawa started his campaign at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational on the first tee hole with an unfortunate bogey, but he managed to sink three birdies on the third, sixth, and seventh holes. However, he again ended up making a bogey on the ninth for a round of 1-under 71.

In the second round of the tournament, Morikawa was pretty impressive and played a bogey-free round with four birdies. He made a birdie on the first, ninth, 12th, and 16th holes for a round of 4-under 68. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a four-day event, which is scheduled to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback