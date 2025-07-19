Collin Morikawa pens down heartfelt message for ‘family’ behind him after Open Championship disappointment 

By Anusha M
Published Jul 19, 2025 17:44 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Collin Morikawa at The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Collin Morikawa made his fifth appearance at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush this week. Unfortunately for the 2021 Open champion, he failed to make the cut after also missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open a week ago.

Morikawa entered the 153rd Open Championship in hopes of winning his title back, but failed to make it past the second round by a wide margin. The Major cutline was set at +1, and Collin Morikawa shot a 7-over par score at the end of round two, cutting his journey short.

In the opening round, he shot a 4-over par 75 to stand at T114. He failed to recover in the second round as he carded multiple bogeys to end the round with a 3-over par 74.

Following his early exit from the final Major of the season, Morikawa shared his thoughts in a heartfelt post on Instagram. He posted a few pictures from his time at the Dunluce Course and expressed his gratitude towards his team and family. He wrote:

"Sometimes you feel like you’re out there alone but I know I’ve got the best team and family behind me. Just a little bump in the road the past couple months. Time to reset these 2 weeks off and get the mind/body where it needs to be. Let’s make a big push in the playoffs 👊🏼"
Collin Morikawa won The Open in 2021, his debut appearance at Royal St.George's. After missing the cut consecutively in 2022 and 2023, he finished in a three-way tie for 16th at Royal Troon last year.

How has Collin Morikawa performed this golf season?

Collin Morikawa has played in 16 PGA Tour events so far, including the Open Championship and has made the cut at 13 of them. Besides the Open and Genesis Scottish Open, he failed to make the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he teamed up with Kurt Kitayama.

Morikawa has not won on the Tour since the Zozo Championship in 2023. He has come close to winning, but had settled for the runner-up position at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Collin Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 - Source: Getty
Collin Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 - Source: Getty

Morikawa has had four Top 10 finishes and 10 Top 25 finishes in total this year. While he finished at T8 at the Rocket Classic, he shared the T10 spot with Davis Thompson at the Players Championship.

He has had mixed outcomes at the Majors as well. At the Masters he finished at T14 and ended up at T50 at the PGA Championship. Morikawa went on to finish at T23 at the U.S. Open this year.

