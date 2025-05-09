Collin Morikawa promotes $70M-worth Hollywood star’s Golf series with a two-word message 

Collin Morikawa promoted Owen Wilson's upcoming golf series, Stick, on his social media platform. The American golfer has taken to his Instagram account to share a trailer of the Apple TV series featuring a stellar cast.

Stick is a golf-based comedy series starring Wilson, who has a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), in the leading role of Price Chaill, along with Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler and others. The series will also have a guest appearance from professional golfers such as Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Wyndham Clark. Morikawa promoted the series by sharing a post on his Instagram account on Thursday.

"Who's ready?" he wrote in the IG story.

Owen Wilson's upcoming series Stick is created by Jason Keller, who is also the executive producer along with Wilson and others. Keegan Bradley will also be making an appearance in the series, with cameos from the broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

In addition to that, golf influencers such as Garrett Clark, Matt Scharff, and Brandt Dalke will also be featured in the series. It is set to premiere on June 4, 2025.

Collin Morikawa starts with a solid round of 63 at Truist Championship 2025

While Morikawa is gearing up for a cameo in a series, on the greens, he teed it up this week at the Truist Championship. The American golfer started the game on the first tee hole on Thursday, May 8, and played a solid round of 7-under 63 to start the game.

He made two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and then two more on the fifth and sixth holes. He added another birdie on the ninth, and on the back nine, he added two more birdies.

Speaking of his performance, Morikawa said (via ASAP Sports):

"It felt great. There's always going to be some that you feel like you leave out there, but a day like this, first day, with everything going on, it felt very, very good. It felt like I was in control. When I was out of position, made my pars when I needed."

"Like I said, it was just being able to describe those shots a little bit more today to Joe just kind of helped me execute those shots and really feel and be comfortable with what I was trying to do," he added.

Collin Morikawa has so far competed in a total of eight tournaments on the PGA Tour and recorded some impressive finishes. He started the season at The Sentry and settled in second place, and then recorded a T17 position at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

He was again the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then settled in a T10 position at The Players Championship. Morikawa settled in T14 at the Masters, T54 at the RBC Heritage, and then missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

