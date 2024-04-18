Collin Morikawa recently made significant changes to his support staff and clubs. The matter came to light during the broadcast of the 2024 RBC Heritage, in which Morikawa is currently participating.

Sky Sports Golf commentators David Howell and Andrew Coltart had the following dialogue during broadcasts of the first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage, specifically when Collin Morikawa was playing hole 3:

Andrew Coltart: "The unusual thing was he sacked his coach just before The Masters. He's also got a new golf ball in the bag, as well as a new driver and a new wedge."

Caddie? AC: "No, caddie definitely the same."

"Is the wife aware?" AC: "I don't know about that, but maybe a lot of people start to do things like that!"

The joke is explained by the popular belief in the golf world that when players think their game is going bad, they usually change their coach, caddie, or spouse.

Collin Morikawa at the 2024 RBC Heritage

Collin Morikawa is off to a solid start at the 2024 RBC Heritage. He so far has seven birdies and one bogey through the 17th hole. He is currently placed T2 with a score of 6 under with the day's play to go.

Morikawa was very good, especially on the front nine, where he birdied the 2nd, 5th and 7th and parred the rest. On the back nine, he made his only bogey so far (11th) but birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th to temporarily place himself two strokes behind leader J.T. Poston.

Morikawa arrived at Hilton Heads after posting his best result of the season at the Masters 2024 (T3). He made six cuts in eight tournaments played so far and finished in another Top 10 (T5 at The Sentry) prior to his Augusta National result.

Morikawa also had good finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T14) and The Genesis Invitational (T19). He did not fare as well at The Players Championship (T45) and the Valero Texas Open (T75).