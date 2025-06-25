Collin Morikawa splits with caddie who helped Justin Thomas with RBC Heritage win ahead of Rocket Classic

Collin Morikawa has ended his six-year partnership with longtime caddie Joe Greiner. Before this, Morikawa ended his term with his previous caddie, JJ Jakovac. Since turning professional in 2019, Morikawa and Jakovac have worked together, securing six PGA Tour victories, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

Ad

Morikawa explained his decision to part ways with Greiner, saying the feel on the course was off, prompting the decision to part ways. NUCLR GOLF confirmed the split in an X post they shared on June 25. The caption of the post reads:

"🚨⛳🎡JUST IN: Collin Morikawa has split with caddie Joe Greiner after less than 2 months of working together and the duo having made 5 of 5 cuts, per @AdamSchupak. Collin will have former college teammate KK Limbhasut on the bag at the Rocket Classic."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Greiner has worked with top players like Max Homa and Justin Thomas. Greiner was Justin Thomas’ caddie during his recent victory at the 2025 RBC Heritage, which marked Thomas’ first win in nearly three years. Morikawa began working with Greiner at the Truist Championship in Detroit, and early signs from this partnership looked encouraging.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the world, Morikawa has had a solid 2025 season with multiple top-10 finishes. This year, he finished runner-up at The Sentry in January and again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Apart from that, Collin Morikawa recently stirred the pot at the Travelers Championship when he decided to skip wearing his gloves.

Ad

Collin Morikawa ditches gloves, reveals bold move behind 67 at 2025 Travelers Championship

Collin Morikawa turned heads on Thursday (June 19) at the 2025 Travelers Championship when he showed up to play without wearing any gloves. Competing at TPC River Highlands, the American golfer went barehanded during the opening round.

Morikawa carded a 3-under 67 to kick off the event. After his round, he addressed his decision and talked about the change. Speaking to reporters, Morikawa said:

Ad

Look, we're crazy. Honestly, we're crazy because we try a lot of things, but that's what makes us really good is we're trying to find the little things. Even though last week I think I was top 5 or whatever in approach, it's like, I know I can get better and feel more comfortable. Even though it ends up close, it's a comfort factor of just being less stressed out there."

Ad

The six-time PGA Tour winner explained that the idea of ditching the glove was purely about feel. He shared that removing the glove this week has oddly helped him connect better with his shots.

“Look, when it comes down to it, our hands are what makes us such good athletes and such good golfers is that we have so much feel. For some reason when I've taken the glove off this week, it's kind of worked. It's just -- problem is it's really hot and it's sweaty," he added.

Morikawa teed off on the first hole and quickly picked up birdies on the second and fourth. On the back nine, he shot in two more birdies but also dropped two bogeys to close at 3-under for the day. Morikawa finished the opening round tied for 15th. Collin Morikawa finished the tournament tied for 42nd place, finishing the four rounds at 1-under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More