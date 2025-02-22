Collin Morikawa teases cameo in $70M star's much-anticipated Apple TV golf show

Collin Morikawa will make a guest appearance in the upcoming Apple TV+ golf comedy series "Stick." The series starring Owen Wilson will premiere on June 4, 2025.

Morikawa shared a poster/scene starring him from Stick on his Instagram. In the picture, the PGA Tour golfer, dressed in a gold-patterned polo shirt and beige pants, could be seen walking at a golf course. Two caddies could be seen dressed in red bibs with the text "Ready Safe Insurance Invitational", likely a fictional golf tournament in the show.

One of the caddies could be seen in a light pink shirt with a golf bag while another caddie played by Owen Wilson, who has a net worth of $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), wore a blue button-up shirt. Morikawa also shared several other glimpses from the show on Instagram and wrote:

"A down-and-out pro golfer, a teenage prodigy, and a long shot at redemption. Stick premieres June 4 on @AppleTV #Stick #AppleTV #AppleTVPlus. Oh, and I’ll be making an appearance on your screens #setyourcalendars"

Apart from Collin Morikawa, several other PGA Tour golfers like Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, and Wyndham Clark will make their guest appearances on the show. Other than the players, broadcasters Jim Nantz, Garrett Clark, and golf analyst Dan Rapaport will also make guest appearances.

As per Apple TV, Owen Wilson will play Pryce Cahill, a former pro golfer who is struggling on the career and personal front. After the setbacks, he bets on a 17-year-old golf prodigy named Santi played by Peter Dager.

A look at Collin Morikawa's record on the PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa turned professional in 2019 and joined the PGA Tour in the same year. So far, Morikawa has competed in 124 tournaments and made the cut in 105 of them. He has six wins, 28 top-5 finishes and 42 top-10 finishes.

Morikawa's six wins include two majors, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. He won the 2020 PGA Championship by two strokes over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson, and the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes over Jordan Spieth.

Let's take a look at Collin Morikawa's record on the PGA Tour:

2021 149th Open Championship: 1 (Major)

2020 PGA Championship: 1 (Major)

2020 Workday Charity Open: 1 (PGA Tour)

2024 TOUR Championship: 2 (PGA Tour)

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge: 2 (PGA Tour)

2021 The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: 2 (PGA Tour)

2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT: 2 (PGA Tour)

2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 2 (PGA Tour)

2022 The Genesis Invitational: T2 (PGA Tour)

2024 Masters Tournament: T3 (Major)

2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: 1 (PGA Tour)

2025 The Sentry: 2 (PGA Tour)

2024 U.S. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: T4 (Major)

2021 U.S. Open: T4 (Major)

2022 Masters Tournament: 5 (Major)

2019 Barracuda Championship: 1 (PGA Tour)

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: 2 (PGA Tour)

2022 U.S Open: T5 (Major)

