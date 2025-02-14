Collin Morikawa ties up with golf equipment giant to support LA wildfire victims at the Genesis Invitational

Collin Morikawa has tied up with golf equipment giant TaylorMade for a special cause. The LA wildfires took place twice in January, destroying more than a dozen lives and vandalizing structures. Morikawa took a greater-than-game initiative at the Genesis Invitational by collaborating with TaylorMade to help the victims in the situation.

TaylorMade shared an Instagram video and in the video, Morikawa explained that the number of birdies and eagles he'd make at the Genesis Invitational would help him donate more to the victims of the LA fire. His exact words were:

“This week at the Genesis Invitational, TaylorMade has joined in to match my birdie and eagle donations to California fires. I want to thank you guys all for the support. Thank you guys at TaylorMade for having our backs in these relief efforts. Let's go make some birdies and eagles.”

This isn't the first time Collin Morikawa collaborated with TaylorMade because he has been using their products since 2020. His golf bag includes Qi35 LS 9.0° Driver with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft, TP5 Golf Ball, P·770 4-iron with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, P·7CB 5-6 irons with dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft and more.

Morikawa is using the TaylorMade products at the Genesis Invitational this week and he is over with the first round, finishing at T20 with a score of one over in the first round. He dropped one birdie on the front nine, followed by two birdies on the back nine.

Before the Genesis Invitational, Morikawa played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished at T17 with a score of 11 under 277. He also played at the Sentry Tournament and finished in second place with a score of 32 under 260.

Collin Morikawa’s birdies helped youth get golf course membership

Collin Morikawa collaborated with the US bank to help the youth get a golf membership. Each birdie gave out five memberships at a time and in 2023, Morikawa made 325 birdies which donated 1625 memberships. In 2024, Morikawa made 343 birdies, and that helped him donate 1715 birdies.

A post regarding the same was shared by the Youth On Course’s official Instagram page and Morikawa was tagged in it. They wrote a caption, that read:

"Driving impact, one birdie at a time! 🐦 ⛳️Youth on Course and @usbank teamed up with Major Champion @collin_morikawa to make golf more accessible for youth! Through the Collin Morikawa Birdie Challenge, U.S. Bank donated 5 Youth on Course memberships for every birdie Collin made. 📈 2023: 325 birdies = 1,625 memberships donated 📈 2024: 343 birdies = 1,715 memberships donated. Thanks to this incredible partnership, thousands of young golfers have the opportunity to play and grow through golf for $5 or less per round. 🙌🏻 💚"

