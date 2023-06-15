"Come on Leeds!": Fans react as Rickie Fowler continues his amazing form and leads at the 2023 US Open

American Rickie Fowler is making excellent progress in the first round of the 2023 U.S. Open. After playing 13 holes, he is the solo leader on the leaderboard.

Rickie Fowler has made eight birdies (four of them in a row) against only three pars and two bogeys in the round to lead the tournament with -6. Fowler has been especially effective with the putter. He's made several impressive putts both for birdie and to save par.

Fans have not been indifferent to this performance of Rickie Fowler. He is, for the moment, one of the main animators of the U.S. Open.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users:

"Come on Leeds!"

"Rickie haters are furious"

"I think almost every person in golf wants this dude to win a major."

"I think almost every person in golf wants this dude to win a major."

"Rick is HOTTTT right now!"

"The game of golf is better when Rickie Fowler is a threat at the Majors"

"The game of golf is better when Rickie Fowler is a threat at the Majors"

"Best round *in years"

"Can we all collectively agree that Rickie Fowler playing well is a great for humanity?"

"Can we all collectively agree that Rickie Fowler playing well is a great for humanity?"

"Go Rickie! When Rickie Fowler has a good day, America has a good day."

"Go Rickie! When Rickie Fowler has a good day, America has a good day."

"The guy can putt"

"You guys are going to jinx him"

Rickie Fowler: PGA Tour, majors and more

Rickie Folwler, 34, is a golfer with a career five PGA Tour victories. He went pro in 2009,and won his tour card in 2010. His first victory at this level was in 2012 (Wells Fargo Championship).

After earning four more victories between 2014 and 2019, Fowler has not been added another to his name.

From the 2019-20 season to date, Fowler has participated in 77 PGA Tour events. His best result of the period has been finishing runner up at the 2022 ZOZO Championship.

In that span, he has also archived nine Top 10s finishes, finished in the Top 25 in 16 other tournaments, and made the cut in 51 events.

However, of the last four seasons, the best by far is the current one. He achieved his best result of the period in 2022-23. He has also been cut in only two of the 17 tournaments he has played, has earned more than half of his Top 10s, and more than a third of his Top 25s.

In terms of major tournaments, Fowler has played 47 tournaments in this category during his career. His best results at this level came in the 2014 season (the best in his history without a doubt). That year, he finished in the Top 5 of all four majors, including back-to-back runners up at the U.S. Open and the British Open.

Other interesting results for him at this level have been back-to-back T5 finishes at the 2017 PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He was also the runner-up at the 2018 Masters of Augusta .

In 2023, Fowler was not present at Augusta, but was present at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut.

